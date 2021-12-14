On January 6, the panel votes for House to despise Trump aide Mark Meadows





The select committee investigating the Capitol Riot recommended on Monday that the House hold former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in the White House, Mark Meadows, for contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

The select panel also shared a series of anxious text messages Meadows received on January 6, including Fox News hosts and Trump’s own son, urging him to get the president to do something to stop the invasion. .

“He must condemn this s — as soon as possible,” Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows at one point, select committee vice chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, revealed.

Meadows had refused to sit for a deposition to answer questions from investigators about the then president’s actions on January 6. He is the third Trump associate to face the threat of possible criminal charges arising from the investigation into the deadly attack, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and temporarily prevented Congress from confirming the victory of President Joe Biden at the Electoral College.

The nine-member bipartisan panel voted unanimously in favor of a 51-page report that includes a resolution recommending that the House find Meadows in contempt for defying a subpoena for documents and testimony.

President Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Flanked by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Left, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Speak during the House Special Committee to Investigate on the January 6, committee full committee markup hearing the “Report Recommend that the House of Representatives Cite Mark Randall Meadows for Criminal Contempt of Congress” on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Meadows had handed over thousands of cases, the committee said, before changing course and refusing to cooperate, citing Trump’s claim that Meadows’ testimony is protected by executive privilege.

“When the files raise questions like these, you definitely have to come in and answer those questions,” Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Said ahead of the vote at a town hall meeting Monday night.

“And when it was time for him to follow the law, come in and testify on these matters, he changed his mind and told us to pound sand. He didn’t even show up,” said Thompson.

The recordings produced by Meadows leave “no doubt” that the White House was aware of the violent riot taking place on Capitol Hill as the chaos unfolded, Cheney said at the meeting.

She and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Read a series of panicked messages that pro-Trump Fox News hosts, congressional lawmakers and others sent to Meadows during the riot.

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home. It hurts us all. He’s destroying his legacy,” Cheney said, citing a text from Fox host Laura Ingraham.

“Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you’ve accomplished,” wrote Brian Kilmeade of “Fox & Friends,” according to Cheney.

“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol,” urged Sean Hannity, Cheney said.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president, texted Meadows “over and over again,” Cheney said.

“We need an Oval Office address,” Trump Jr. wrote in a message, according to Cheney. “He must condemn this s — as soon as possible. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” he wrote in another, Cheney said.

“I’m pushing hard. I agree,” Meadows replied, according to Cheney.

Trump, Cheney noted, took no action for 187 minutes after the attack began.

Instead of appearing for his deposition scheduled for last week, Meadows sued the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Asking the court to strike two of the panel’s subpoenas.

Meadows’ legal complaint is based on Trump’s instruction not to comply with the subpoena, placing Meadows in the “untenable position of choosing between conflicting privilege claims” advanced by Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump has filed a lawsuit to prevent the National Archives from sending a plethora of White House documents to the Jan.6 committee. He argues that the documents are protected by executive privilege. Biden, however, waived the privilege over those documents.

A Federal District Court judge and a three-judge panel of the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed Trump’s claims for privilege.

The House had previously voted for former White House senior adviser Steve Bannon to despise his own breach of a subpoena issued by the Jan.6 panel. A federal grand jury then indicted Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000 on each count. A federal judge has set July 18 as a tentative start date for Bannon’s trial.

Last week, the select committee voted to advance contempt proceedings against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, although investigators also gave him an extension to comply with investigation.

