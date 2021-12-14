Former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows charged with criminal contempt of Congress





A US congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol has unanimously voted to detain former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows for criminal contempt of Congress.

Key points:

The committee said it had no choice after Mr Meadows refused to cooperate with the investigation citing executive privilege, a legal principle protecting White House communications.

“Whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, it is his legacy now,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson said of Mr Meadows.

Mr Meadows’ testimony could be essential, as he was Mr Trump’s assistant at the time and was with him in the White House when the rioters raped the Capitol building. (Reuters: Leah Millis)

“His former colleagues chose him for criminal prosecution because he would not answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy. It is his legacy.”

The case will now be sold out. If confirmed, the case will be referred to the Department of Justice.

Texts from Mr. Trump’s entourage published

Mark Meadows is the third former Trump associate to face the threat of criminal charges for his refusal to cooperate with the committee, including former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who has been charged with two counts of contempt in Congress.

Liz Cheney, vice chair of commissions of inquiry, detailed a series of text messages Mr. Meadows received on January 6 from a large number of people, including Fox News presenters and Donald Trump Jr.

In the texts, allies and members of Mr. Trump’s inner circle attempted to reach him through his chief of staff, imploring him to take action against the violence unfolding outside and inside. inside the Capitol.

“He must condemn this … as soon as possible,” wrote Mr. Trump Jr.

“The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

Mr. Meadows replied, “I’m pushing hard. I agree.”

As part of its list of questions for Mr Meadows, the panel said it wanted to know whether Mr Trump was engaged in discussions over the National Guard’s response, which was delayed by several hours as the violence escalated and rioters beat the police. the Capitol building.

The panel aims to develop the most comprehensive record to date of the attack, in which hundreds of Mr. Trump’s supporters forced their way past law enforcement, stormed into Capitol Hill and interrupted President Joe Biden’s certification of victory.

