Ryanair mocks Boris Johnson with Covid party alert levels | Health policy





Low-cost airline Ryanair has divided opinions on social media with a pick aimed at the UK government’s latest travel restrictions and Covid prevention measures. In a widely shared tweet, Ryanair posted a graphic that mocked the government’s Covid alert graphics, comparing the growing Covid alert status due to the threat of the Omicron variant to increasing party levels among government figures. Ryanair’s party levels begin with a small gathering with wine and cheese, a reference to the hospitality offering at the so-called Downing St party on December 18 last year, and rise to the second Prime Minister’s level running a pub quiz the photos of which seemed to emerge over the weekend. The graph suggests higher levels of partying could include Michael Gove in charge of refreshments, topless Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg crying in a corner asking for a nanny. Gove is renowned for being no stranger to a party, having been spotted dancing at a nightclub in Aberdeen in a manner described as cheerful in September. Inevitably, some considered it a misguided decision, although it seems unlikely that a tweet like this was not approved by senior management, rather than being an off-the-cuff response. . Looks like a position is going to open soon in the @Ryanair sales department – Peter Grant (@PeterGrantMedia) December 13, 2021 There were also those who gently laughed at people who had been judgmental about the airline joke tweet. “We’ll walk through the cabin with a free selection of light satire and tongue-in-cheek counterpoint. If you’re allergic to that sort of thing, please stay in your seat, put on your mask, and gaze out the window at a stratosphere almost as cold as your icy soul. . “ -Mark Hucke (@markhucke) December 13, 2021 However, for a company to blatantly criticize the government’s response to the pandemic in this manner is a risky reputational affair, fraught with potential backlash. On some level, it’s unprofessional. On the other hand, it shows how in a shocking state our government is when businesses can openly laugh at them. They need to be sure that the majority of the public will agree with them. Time for change -Alan1975 (@ruspola) December 13, 2021 Ryanairs’ own behavior during the pandemic has also come under criticism on social media. He strongly criticized the travel restrictions, but was also accused of arranging ghost flights to destinations that imposed restrictive travel measures in order to avoid having to pay refunds. A viral tweet from a few days earlier has taken on new life in the wake of Ryanairs’ social media attack on the government. Ryanair flies empty planes to Austria because they don’t want to reimburse their customers. Meanwhile I’m washing a can of beans to recycle like a fucking idiot – Dave K (@PunLovinLad) December 6, 2021 The airline is no stranger to advertising stunts. He has previously suggested selling stand-up tickets only and charging passengers for the use of in-flight toilets in order to keep fares artificially low. Yet Ryanair’s tweet didn’t quite conjure up as graphic a picture of the Downing Street parties as some did after Johnsons TV’s speech on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/13/ryanair-mocks-boris-johnson-with-covid-party-alert-levels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos