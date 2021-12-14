PM Modi stops car to wear turban, takes photos with ‘Karamyogis’, videos go viral

Images and videos from the Prime Minister’s day in Varanasi flooded social media. From rose petals poured on his convoy to the Prime Minister bathing in the Ganges, several photos and videos of Varanas have gone viral on social networks.
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021
The prime minister himself shared photos of himself bathing in the sacred Ganga river. He also paid homage to the Kaal Bhairav temple.
Special day for all of us. Inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. https://t.co/Kcih2dI0FG
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021
The inauguration event brought together thousands of people.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President JP Nadda and nearly 3,000 Saints and Seers from across the country attended the dedication ceremony. Addressing the rally in the city, Modi praised Varanasi’s civilizational heritage and said that many sultanates rose and collapsed but Benaras remained.
WATCH | Delighted “Karamyogis” gathered around PM arenarendramodi to get clicked with it. #KashiVishwanathDham pic.twitter.com/sH6UMtGfE1
– Prasar Bharati News Services à¤ªà ¥ ÂÂ.à¤¬à ¥. (@PBNS_India) December 13, 2021
In one of the viral videos from the event, PM Modi can be seen sitting on the stands and hundreds of “Karamyogis” swarming around him to take a photo.
This is what defines PM arenarendramodi apart from the others! #KashiVishwanathDham pic.twitter.com/m5TEPpgnBo
– BJP Uttar Pradesh (@ BJP4UP) December 13, 2021
In another video, Varanasi residents and BJP supporters, along with psychics, can be seen hurrying through the streets chanting ‘har har Mahadev and raining petals on the Prime Minister’s convoy as it passes. When one of the seers tried to put a turban on Modi, he stopped the convoy and interacted with the man.
#LOOK | Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch with the workers involved in the construction works of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor. pic.twitter.com/XAX371ThEw
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021
After the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had lunch with workers involved in the construction and restoration works of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
(With PTI inputs)