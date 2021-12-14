



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP-P) Parliamentary Central Secretary for Information PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan once said he would make everyone cry and that he only kept that promise because today the whole nation is crying because of its worst economic and anti-farm policies.

She said that Imran Niazi has proven his promise to be true to make people cry, even now the country’s workers and farmers are also crying due to an artificial shortage of urea fertilizer created by his government.

She said so in a statement on Monday, in response to an artificial urea shortage across the country. Marri said Prime Minister Imran Khan is treating farmers in the country just as Narendra Modi has dealt with farmers in India and suddenly created an artificial shortage of urea and DAP fertilizer beyond our comprehension.

She claimed that it appears that government ATMs are involved in smuggling urea-based fertilizers and that they want to destroy the country’s farmers and producers by importing urea at high tariffs.

She said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has scheduled the export of urea-based fertilizer and its repurchase at higher prices like wheat. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also following in Narendera Modis’ footsteps against the farmers. She added that the PTI government has started to prepare for the benefit of its government’s wheat importers and there is concern that such measures taken by Imran Khan’s government could lead to severe food shortages in the region. country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40139913/imrans-approach-to-farmers-not-different-from-modis-marri

