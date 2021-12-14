Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu as she wins 2021 Miss Universe title

Indian Harnaaz Sandhu made the nation proud by winning the coveted Miss Universe 2021 title in the 70th annual beauty pageant. Harnaaz won the prestigious honor after 21 years after Lara Dutta last won the title in 2000.

As Harnaaz won the title of Miss Universe, wishes poured in for the fraternity model from the film. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken his Twitter account verified and congratulated the 21-year-old model and actor.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu

Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu for being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future projects. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Speaking to the microblogging site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her on her future endeavors.” Many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Kangana Ranaut, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly and others have dropped their sincere wishes for the winner.

Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in a lavish ceremony at the port of Eilat on the Red Sea in the early hours of Monday morning, by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the contest in 2020. While the Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira was second, South African Lalela Mswane was third. The 21-year-old has several competition titles to her credit, including Femina Miss India Punjabin 2019. She was classified as a semi-finalist at Femina Miss India 2019.

Harnaaz wore a gorgeous shimmering gown with silver accents and a mermaid silhouette for her latest trick designed by trans woman, Saisha Shinde. Her dress also had a mid-length slit down to the knees. She accessorized her glamorous look with a pair of earrings and a ring. Harnaaz held the hands of the candidate from Paraguay, moments before the announcement. As soon as host Steve Harvey announced her as the winner of the contest, she burst into tears. Harnaaz was then presented with a bouquet of flowers and the prestigious crown.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu is from Chandigarh, Punjab. She completed her studies in her home country and pursued a career in modeling. The model has also appeared in a few Punjabi films, includingYaara Diyan Poo BaranandBai Ji Kuttange.

Image: Instagram / @ harnaazsandhu_03 / PIB