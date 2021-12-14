Don Jr., Hannity and Ingraham texted Meadows during the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill





Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade among its most fervent supporters Donald Trump begged his chief of staff Mark Meadows to convict and arrest the violent rioters as they attacked the Capitol in the January 6 uprising. according to newly revealed texts.

Text messages from hosts, anonymous Republican lawmakers and even the son of former President Donald Trump Jr. were read aloud Monday during a hearing by the Congressional panel investigating the insurgency. The texts were sent to Meadows amid the violence, begging him to have Trump make a public statement to stop the attack.

“He needs to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Donald Trump Jr. said, according to excerpts read by Representative Liz Cheney, vice chair of the panel.

Cheney read some of the text messages that were given to the committee by Meadows as part of their investigation into the attack. On Monday, its members unanimously recommended that the House vote for Meadows to despise his refusal to testify before them. The House is expected to consider the matter on Tuesday.

The texts showed how several Fox News figures privately demanded action from Trump, who remained silent for hours during the insurgency. Despite their desperate communications on January 6, some of them continued to downplay the violence on Capitol Hill.

“Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home. It hurts us all,” Ingraham wrote to Meadows at the time, according to Cheney’s reading. “He’s destroying his heritage.

But in public, Ingraham then attacked the accounts of Capitol Hill officers who confronted the violent crowd, calling their testimony before Congress “theatrical.”

In a July segment on The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham mocked the officers with mock rewards such as “Best Use of Tears and Dramatic Pauses” and “Best Use of Hype” after testifying to the violence on Capitol Hill. .

Full statement by @RepLizCheney on Mark Meadows’ outrage, including texts by Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and others: “These texts leave no doubt … several Fox News hosts knew the President had to act immediately. They texted Mr. Prairies. “

12:40 am – December 14, 2021 Twitter: @cspan

Hannity, a staunch Trump supporter, also texted Meadows in an attempt to get Trump to encourage the crowds to leave the Capitol on January 6.

“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” Hannity texted Meadows, Cheney read.

But in an interview with Trump in late November, the Fox News host defended Trump’s actions that day and also attacked the Jan.6 committee.

“It seems to me that the committee has a predetermined conclusion, an outcome,” Hannity told Trump. “And this is again to try to club you.”

On December 7, Meadows appeared on Hannity and the two again defended Trump’s actions. Neither of them mentioned that in private Hannity urged the then president to act.

“This is the same Donald Trump who said, ‘Many of you will walk peacefully and patriotically to Capitol Hill so that your voices can be heard,” Hannity said.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade also contacted Meadows on Jan.6, according to Cheney.

“Please put it on TV,” Kilmede wrote. “Destroy everything you’ve accomplished.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/salvadorhernandez/fox-news-donald-trump-jr-texts-capitol The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos