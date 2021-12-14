Imran Khan says US made mistakes in Afghanistan and blamed Pakistan for its own shortcomings





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blasted the United States on Monday, saying it had made mistakes in Afghanistan during its presence for 20 long years and held Islamabad responsible for Washington’s shortcomings, International The News reported citing a newspaper, Dawn. Speaking at the inaugural session of Margalla’s Annual Dialogue in Lahore, the Pakistani leader stressed that the United States had botched its war on terror (WoT) and that Pakistan had to pay the price.

Prime Minister Imran Khan then accused the Western media of playing “a double game” in Afghanistan and, instead of giving Pakistan credit, of damaging its reputation internationally. Later at the forum, Khan said that “Pakistan has been held responsible for the US shortcomings, according to International The News.

The Pakistani Prime Minister condemned the United States for causing the greatest collateral damage in Islamabad, pointing out that throughout the war in Afghanistan, as an ally of the United States, Pakistan suffered more than 80,000 victims. He then added that millions of people had been displaced and the country had suffered a loss of more than $ 100 billion, Pakistans Geo TV reported. “The failure of national leaders to handle the Afghan situation wisely has placed the country in two main pro and anti-US divisions,” the Pakistani prime minister told the forum.

Pak PM slams India, says English language discriminates

Claiming that Pakistan was blamed for the wrong reasons by the international community, Imran Khan launched a verbal attack on India. He accused the international community of ignoring the atrocities committed by New Delhi in “occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)”. He then noted that the uplifting of the disadvantaged was more crucial than ever to ensure national security at all levels, adding that the rule of law and equality for all were the preconditions for democracy.

His remarks came just days after the shocking lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager for blasphemy against Islam by the unruly Pakistani mob. The body of Priyantha Kumara, 48, general manager of a Pakistani textile factory, was set on fire, and the family of the deceased told reporters that they still struggle to make sense of inhumanity.

Khan also said that Pakistan has suffered inequalities due to education in English. He noted that the English-language education systems in addition to Urdu middle schools and madrasas had torn democracy in his country and created discrimination in employment opportunities. He then urged Pakistani academics and academics to invest in research and development. Define yourself instead of letting others define you, he told the forum, highlighting the evolving Pakistani perspective in the world and the vital role of local think tanks.

