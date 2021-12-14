Kim Jong Un’s decade of rule: purges, nuclear weapons, Trump diplomacy





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) On Friday, 10 years have passed since Kim Jong Un, the third generation in his family to rule North Korea, took power after his father’s sudden heart attack.

Initially considered inexperienced, Kim quickly showed his ruthless will to consolidate his reign by having his powerful uncle and other potential rivals executed or purged. Its series of nuclear and missile tests over the past few years has raised concerns about a Second Korean War.

Kim again shifted gears and held historic nuclear disarmament summits with then-US President Donald Trump, but their diplomacy collapsed amid disputes over US-led sanctions. Now, with the pandemic and the sanctions compounding the problems, Kim has sealed off her country’s borders and tried to fix her struggling economy.

As Kim enters his second decade in power, here’s a look at key moments in his reign.

___

Apparent heir

January 8, 1984: Birth of Kim Jong Un, the third and youngest son of Kim Jong Ils.

September 2010: State media claim Kim Jong Un was named a Four-Star General upon the first public mention of his name.

October 2010: Kim Jong Un makes his public debut in a military parade, standing next to his gaunt father on a balcony. He smiles, claps, and waves as soldiers, tanks, and missiles creep past.

___

GREAT SUCCESSOR

December 17, 2011: Kim Jong Il dies at the age of 69, but news of his death is not made public for two days.

December 19, 2011: Kim Jong Ils’ death is announced on a noon state television special. Kim Jong Un’s name appears first on the National Funeral Committee’s list, and he’s been called a great successor by state media.

December 30, 2011: Kim Jong Un is named supreme commander of the army of 1.2 million men of the North, the first post he gave to him after the death of his father. Over the following months, he held leadership positions in other key organizations such as the ruling Workers’ Party and the National Defense Commission.

___

PURGE

July 2012: North Korean military leader Ri Yong Ho is dismissed from all high-level positions in what is considered Kim Jong Un’s first great purge.

December 2013: Jang Song Thaek, Kim’s powerful uncle and former mentor, is executed on suspicion of treason, corruption and other charges in what remains the most publicized decision of Kim’s reign.

May 2015: South Korean spy agency claims Kim Jong Un ordered his Armed Forces Minister Hyon Yong Chol to be executed with an anti-aircraft gun the previous month for complaining about him and sleeping during of a meeting chaired by Kim.

February 2017: Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother, is killed at a Malaysian airport after the nerve agent VX was smeared on his face. Two Asian women are arrested, but the South Korean spy service accuses North Korea of ​​being behind the attack. The North denies any involvement.

___

NUCLEAR AMBITIONS

December 2012: North Korea announced it has put a satellite into orbit in what foreigners call the North’s first successful long-range rocket launch. The UN considers such a launch by North Korea to be a banned test of missile technology.

February 2013: North Korea performs its third nuclear test, the first explosion of an atomic bomb during Kim’s reign.

2016: North Korea performs two more nuclear tests and its second successful satellite launch.

July 4, 2017: North Korea performs its first flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which Kim calls the Norths U.S. Independence Day gift package. North Korea is hosting two more ICBM launches in 2017.

August 2017: Trump warns North Korea may face fire and fury unlike any other the world has seen. North Korea later responded by threatening to launch a missile salute at U.S. territory from Guam.

September 2017: North Korea conducts its sixth and strongest nuclear test to date, claiming it is a hydrogen bomb designed to overcome an ICBM.

___

DIPLOMACY

April 2018: Kim Jong Un meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the third summit between the rival countries since their split in 1945. The two leaders hold two more summit talks.

June 2018: Kim Jong Un and Trump meet in Singapore for the first summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Kim pledges to work for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula without presenting a detailed timetable or roadmap for disarmament.

February 2019: Kim Jong Un meets Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam for their second summit. The meeting collapses over disputes over US-led sanctions against North Korea.

June 2019: Kim Jong Un meets Trump on Korea’s tense border, but their impromptu third meeting does not produce any major breakthroughs.

___

STRUGGLES

June 2020: North Korea destroys an empty inter-Korean liaison office in its territory in anger over a campaign to distribute leaflets to South Korean civilians. His most provocative act by North Korea since nuclear diplomacy began with Washington and Seoul in 2018.

January 2021: Kim Jong Un admits his economic development plans failed at the Northern Workers’ Party’s first congress in five years. But it also threatens to expand its nuclear arsenal and develop more sophisticated weapons to protest what it calls American hostility.

April 2021: Kim Jong Un says his country faces the worst situation in its history due to the pandemic, persistent sanctions and natural disasters.

October 2021: Kim Jong Un vows to build an invincible army at a rare weapons display that includes long-range missiles capable of reaching the homeland of the United States.

