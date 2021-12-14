Texts: Trump Jr. begged Meadows for his father to condemn the January 6 attack





The House special committee investigating the January 6 insurgency unanimously approved a resolution Monday to recommend that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Why it matters: The committee’s focus on the former White House chief of staff brings them one step closer to the former president. Texts read aloud during the information hearing showed Donald Trump Jr. begging Meadows to ask his father to end the assault on Capitol Hill.

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Vice-chair of the committee, read a series of texts from GOP lawmakers, Fox News figures and Trump Jr., all begging Meadows to ask the president to end the the assault on the Capitol. They need to condemn this shit ASAP, Cheney read aloud a text sent by Trump Jr. to Meadows. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough. “

I push hard. I agree, Meadows replied, according to Cheney.

She read another text from Laura Ingraham, which said: The president must tell the people of Capitol Hill to go home, he destroys his heritage. Sean Hannity also texted Meadows that day, writing: can he make a statement? … ask people to leave the Capitol? “

How we got there: The committee released a report on Sunday outlining its recommendation to outraged Meadows after he failed to appear before the panel last month. His lawyer announced last week that Meadows believed he was protected by executive privilege and would no longer cooperate with the investigation.

The committee alleges in Sunday’s report that the former chief of staff sent an email the day before the deadly riots telling an individual the National Guard would be present to “protect pro-Trump people.”

Overview: Meadows is the third person to face a committee’s contempt procedural recommendation, after former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The Justice Department formally charged Bannon with one count of criminal contempt for failing to appear for a deposition and another for refusing to turn over documents to Congress. The District of Columbia’s United States Attorney’s Office oversees the criminal case.

What They Say: “If you’re listening in your home, Mr. Meadows, Mr. Bannon, Mr. Clark, I want you to know this: history will be written about those times, about the work this committee undertook. And history will not see any of you as a martyr, ”said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Who chairs the panel.

“History will not see you as a victim. History will not linger on your long list of privilege claims or your legal sleight of hand,” the Democrat said, adding: “History will record that at a critical time in our democracy most people were on the side of uncovering the truth, of accountability, of strengthening our system for future generations. And history will also record, at this critical time, that some people weren’t. ”

