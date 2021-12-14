Fox News hosts texted Mark Meadows as Capitol siege unfolded – deadline





The House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill voted unanimously on Monday to recommend that former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress.

But the hearing revealed new information about what Meadows initially provided to the committee: thousands of pages of documents, including text messages he received as the siege unfolded.

Committee vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read a series of text messages Fox News hosts sent to Meadows, urging him to try and get the chair to appear on TV and put on an end to the attack.

According to Cheney, Laura Ingraham wrote, “Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage.

Brian Kilmeade wrote, “Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you have accomplished.

Sean Hannity wrote: “Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?

But that night Ingraham was casting doubt on who was to blame for the siege. She opened her show and told viewers that the Capitol was under siege “by people who can only be described as antithetical to the MAGA movement.” They are probably not all Trump supporters, and there are reports that antifa supporters may have been scattered throughout the crowd. “

Ingraham’s source for the antifa claim was a Washington Times story that quickly spread across social media, even as rioters still tried to rampage on Capitol Hill. This Washington Times story, however, was low-source and retracted a day later. Although Ingraham noted the retraction on Twitter, she did not share it on the air.

Since then, Ingraham has mocked the Committee’s first public hearing on January 6, in which police officers testified to being attacked by rioters and the trauma they felt that day. Ingraham awarded prizes for “best performance,” accusing the officers of exaggeration or of playing partisan politics.

On his January 6 broadcast, Hannity condemned the violence and said that “all perpetrators today must be arrested and prosecuted with the full force of the law.” But he then called the election a “shipwreck” and cited a Gallup poll that showed 83% “don’t trust these election results.”

“You can’t just snap your finger and hope it goes,” he said, adding that there are “always bad actors who will infiltrate large crowds”.

Cheney said more text messages were sent to Meadows by the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., who wrote, “He needs to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.

“I’m pushing hard. I agree, ”Meadows replied.

Trump Jr. has texted Meadows over and over again, Cheney said, including a message in which he wrote, “We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It went too far and got out of hand.

Meadows also provided messages he received from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, begging him to get the president to take action.

Meadows, himself a former member of the House, initially provided the committee with these texts among thousands of pages of records and documents. But he refused to appear before the committee to answer questions.

The contempt resolution said Meadows “did not comply and justify a contempt finding because he totally refused to appear to provide testimony and refused to answer questions regarding even clearly unprivileged information – information that he himself has identified as unprivileged through his own production of documents.

Committee Chair Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said, “When issues raise questions, as they most certainly do, you have to come in and answer those questions. Thompson noted that Meadows wrote a book that fits into his conversations with Trump about that day and the events leading up to it, but declined to appear before the committee.

Among other things, the committee noted that Meadows “apparently knows if and when Mr. Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the National Guard’s response to the Capitol Riot, a disputed point but on which Mr. Meadows has provided insight. documents to the select committee and spoke publicly on national television following President Trump’s departure. “

The committee also cited an email Meadows sent Jan. 5 in which it said the National Guard “would be there to” protect pro Trump people “and many more would be available on hold.”

