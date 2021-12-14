low but not outside – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

WEM, Shropshire, England Boris Johnson has had his fair share of problems but it’s hard to remember a more difficult time than this.

An investigation into allegations of a Christmas party in Downing Street at the height of last year’s lockdown is expected to be reported in the coming days. The UK is facing the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, with increasing pressure on already strained NHS services.

Johnson’s Tory MPs are preparing to rebel en masse against new public health restrictions that include the certification of vaccines for some hospitality venues. And on Thursday, the Tories face an uphill battle to hang on to the previously secure North Shropshire seat in a by-election sparked by a preventable scandal over the lobbying of one of Johnsons’ MPs.

Against this backdrop, Westminster observers and the voting public are questioning whether this could be the beginning of the end for the great survivor of British politics.

Johnson faces two immediate, painful headaches this week. The first is Tuesday’s vote on the government’s so-called Plan B to tackle the latest wave of COVID infections.

Even if he mismanaged the two, few Tory insiders believe their party would immediately overthrow the prime minister. Nonetheless, with the polls declining and scandals on the rise, it could still look like the week the shine came out of the Johnson Circus.

By the numbers

The viewers rolling count outspoken conservative rebels brought the number to over 70, leaving the majority of the 79 conservatives in tatters. The total may be even higher because some Members have not made known their intentions. In general, opponents of the new measures are united around the argument that vaccine passports are ineffective and an intrusion on civil liberties.

The regulations were expected to be passed, as the opposition Labor Party will not oppose them, but the expected scale of the insurgency could still lead to the defeat of the government. Whatever the outcome, it doesn’t bode well for Johnson.

It’s a matter of trust, and it’s broken for now, said a former Johnson employee. These MPs are basically betting on what the future holds, and so having him at that level is basically a way of showing their numbers and their willingness to face him.

In some hotly contested House of Commons votes, party whips are able to lower the ranks of potential rebels by offering concessions or rewards, but in this scenario it is unclear what that might be.

“Taken for granted”

Thursday’s test could be even more difficult. What should be a slam-dunk of a by-election for the Tories, sitting with a 22,949 majority in a seat they’ve held since its inception, has turned into a cut-throat contest in the wake of sordid revelations and of the Downing Street scandal.

In rural North Shropshire, there are signs of retreat from once strong Conservative support.

A woman in her sixties, leaving the lonely cafe in the small market town of Wem, says the neighborhood is ready for a change and has been taken for granted for too long. She is considering voting for the Liberal Democrats for the first time.

Lib Dems have high hopes for this week’s poll, targeting farms and villages as well as market towns with a campaign focused on local concerns over cuts in ambulance services and dissatisfaction with the agricultural payment system developed after Brexit.

Their candidate, Helen Morgan, has the advantage of being local, even though she is faces close scrutiny from past comments on social networks. The left-wing Guardian newspaper published a editorial pleading with Labor supporters to vote tactically for the Lib Dems, and the bookies made them favorites to win.

Labor candidate Ben Wood is nonetheless optimistic. His strategy has focused on big city constituencies and the erosion of public services over the past decade, an issue on which he believes Labor is the only credible challenger.

Although some Tory voters here admit that they are fed up with Johnson’s rudeness is the word that comes up the most often, the day after a video of Staff No.10 was posted joking about a Christmas party that was denied to many. times, the instinct to vote blue runs deep in this part of the country.

A group of friends in their sixties, gathered at the town hall of Wem, are almost on the defensive of the incident. They say that “there are more important things to worry about with the advancement of Omicron. We ask: who hasn’t opened a bottle of wine if he was stuck in the office last winter?

They also say that the fact that Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst, an army medic turned lawyer, is from Birmingham is irrelevant and argue that other campaigns trying to buy time with this border on racism.

All three major parties fear that a large chunk of the Tories will stay home on a winter polling day, refusing to support Johnson but also failing to switch to another party. This makes it a particularly difficult race to call.

Conservative Party insiders see Thursday’s vote as crucial to Johnson’s future. An ex-minister said the prime minister’s post belongs to Johnson “as long as there is no alternative but to warn: if we lose North Shropshire and a stalking horse [leadership challenger] emerges that can shake the kaleidoscope.

For many Tory MPs, the relationship with Johnson is akin to a marriage of convenience. David Gauke, who served in the government of Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May, said: “The argument against his removal is that he has appealed to parts of the electorate that will be very difficult to replicate. To the extent that the Conservative members resist, it is rather because they continue to believe that he is ultimately a winner of the votes.

If Johnson starts to seem like Johnson is losing his appeal, Gauke said, Johnson lacks “a strong ideological base within the party or a tight circle of personal supporters” to rally around him, leaving him vulnerable.

“The Emperor’s New Clothes”

MPs on all sides of the Conservative Party have confirmed talks about Johnson’s position are underway. A member who was elected following Johnson’s triumph in the 2019 general election said: It’s pretty bleak. He must master the operation, and quickly. If there had been a decent challenger I think things could have gone even faster.

A May-era minister put it more acerbically: more and more people see through the Emperor’s new clothes, and once you see that, you can’t see him anymore.

It is far too early to write off Johnson, however. A victory in North Shropshire could silence internal critics, at least for now, while the Christmas holidays could ease the various crises Johnson is currently battling.

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt told POLITICO the government should “focus on the issues at hand” and “keep their eyes on the ball” in the fight against COVID-19. But she seemed to acknowledge that the effort is now in jeopardy, stating “we have to keep [public] trust and confidence, and we just have to think about it in everything we do.

Anthony Wells, director of polling firm YouGov, says Johnson has undoubtedly taken a hit in the polls. But he added that it remains to be seen whether this drop will last, as obviously every poll we’ve seen in the past three or four days has been taken with every newspaper leading the way with the mess in it. which it is.

While Tory MPs can be fine-tuned with the boss, no clear challenger has yet emerged. Under Conservative Party rules, MPs can call a vote to oust their leader after 54 of them submit a letter of no confidence to the 1922 committee, which represents backbench MPs. A rival candidate is not required for the vote to take place, but MPs would generally want a winner in sight before the process begins.

Up to 12 letters have already been drawn, according to the telegraph far from the necessary threshold.

The same former Contributor No 10 cited above pointed out that the public might have a bad opinion of a leadership race as the COVID situation worsens again, and said spring would mark a more strategic time. to make things happen.

They also suggested Johnson have one last roll of the dice. After getting rid of controversial chief aide Dominic Cummings and reshuffling his cabinet, the Conservative Party would tolerate one more change “in the form of yet another behind-the-scenes team reshuffle” but that is the only thing available.

The mobile advisers who are allies of Johnson’s wife Carrie, a former Tory communications chief seen by many MPs as a bad influence on Boris and replacing Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield (previously a Treasury official) with a bona fide conservative are two options being considered if Johnson is to appease his agitated gang.

The PM has defied the odds on several occasions before, however, and his actions to date suggest he will do whatever is necessary to prove the skeptics wrong. At this point, his strategy may be akin to what Social Democratic Party founder Mike Thomas dubbed the Travolta Micawber approach: stay alive and hope something happens.

As extraordinary as it is to consider that the Conservatives could topple the person who gave them their brilliant 2019 victory, MPs are already aware that any successor will have to be in place by next summer in order to establish themselves before the next elections. If Johnson fails to pull off another big comeback, his time could really be limited.

Emilio Casalicchio contributed reporting.