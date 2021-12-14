Donald Trump Jr. and Sean Hannity Ask Mark Meadows to Get Trump to Stop the Capitol Riot





A bomb went off Monday night during the January 6 committee hearing when it was revealed that Donald Trump Jr., along with Fox News stars including Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, asked the chief of staff to the White House, Mark Meadows, to force the president to deliver a national speech and stop the Riot on Capitol Hill.

He needs to condemn this shit ASAP, Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.

I push hard. I agree, Meadows replied.

We need an oval office address. He has to go now. He went too far and got out of hand, the president’s son replied.

A Donald Trump Jr. aide declined to comment on the recently leaked exchange, one of many with Meadows that Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), a member of the Special House Committee to investigate the January 6 riot, read aloud at the meeting. Donald Trump Jr. has texted Meadows over and over again, according to Cheney.

Several Fox News stars also texted Meadows imploring the president to act.

Trump’s confidant Hannity texted: Can he make a statement. Ask people to leave the Capitol. Ingraham wrote: Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage.

And Fox & Friends Brian Kilmeade texted: Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you have accomplished.

The messages contrasted sharply with what Fox figures were saying on air: Ingraham, Hannity and Kilmeade all suggested in the aftermath of the Capitol riot that left-wing activists were responsible for the violence or that America deserved -President Donald Trump at the Russia Inquiry.

We knew this would happen when a huge group of people descended on Capitol Hill, when members of Trump’s support organizations and the antifa threatened to show up at the same time, Ingraham exclaimed on Jan.6.

Well find out more to the extent that this has happened. I have the impression that there is clearly a big split in the MAGA groups who have come to demonstrate peacefully with whoever is behind this intrusion into the Capitol, which is unacceptable anyway.

During his afternoon radio show that afternoon, Hannity agreed with a caller who vehemently insisted it was antifa that was behind the chaos on Capitol Hill, adding that he had heard these reports that they might even wear MAGA clothes and he didn’t know who the people are. storm the building.

On his prime-time show that night, Trump’s confidant and unofficial adviser, who had spent weeks boosting his friends, baseless stolen election stories, said it was possible that they were from bad actors of the radical left who infiltrated the crowd.

Kilmeade, after saying he did not know Trump supporters who have been violent to my knowledge in a large situation, then blamed the Russian investigation as a key factor in pushing MAGA supporters to violence. .

I think this is the culmination of four years where they denied their president won the election, claiming the Russians reversed the votes, it’s four years of investigation, four years of a very frustrated electorate , 75 million who voted, Fox & Friends the star was fuming. They feel they haven’t had their day in the courts, let alone that they are lost in the courts.

Neither Hannity nor Ingraham addressed the text messages on their shows on Monday night, although Hannity actually hosted Meadows to discuss the committee’s contempt vote. Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.

Donald Trump and Mark Meadows in October 2020.

Al Drago / Reuters

During the committee hearing, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) revealed that investigators also looked at text messages Meadows received from fellow politicians. Before reading them aloud, the congressman said: The committee is not appointing these lawmakers at this time because our investigation is ongoing.

While some panicked lawmakers simply pleaded for Trump to end the siege, a text came from an elected official who suggested a way to derail Congressional certification of the 2020 election results.

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as Speaker of the Senate, is expected to call any electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all, according to the document.

Another message from another lawmaker showed their main regret was not the January 6 violence, but the inability to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president.

Yesterday was a terrible day. We have tried everything we can in our objection to the six states. I’m sorry, nothing worked, he said.

After the text messages were recited, the House committee voted unanimously to recommend that Meadows be cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to appear and testify after receiving a subpoena.

The committee had already done the same with former White House adviser Stephen Bannon and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

History will be written about those times, about the work this committee undertook. And history will not see any of you as martyrs, said Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the Democrat who chairs the committee, citing Bannon, Clark and Meadows by name.

History won’t linger on your long list of privilege claims or your sleight of hand. I predict history will not be kind to these people.

Cheney said Meadows’ testimony was necessary to fully understand Trump’s extreme dereliction of duty during the insurgency.

Did Donald Trump, by action or by inaction, seek by corruption to hinder or hinder the work of Congress? She asked, citing the federal code for obstructing proceedings almost verbatim in an apparent nod to the potential for criminal charges against the ex-president.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) share an aside before the Special House Committee votes on Jan.6 to quote Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Meadows was initially ordered to appear for a deposition on October 15, but after his lawyer requested additional time, the two sides began negotiations which lasted almost two months.

It ultimately returned nearly 9,000 pages of records, including emails and texts from personal accounts and devices. But he drew the ire of committees by refusing to appear in person to answer questions under oath behind closed doors.

It’s time to see if the Justice Department can be more convincing. No one is above the law, not even the president’s chief of staff, said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee.

Asawin Suebsaeng contributed to this report.

