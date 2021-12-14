Blinken promises more US military might in the Indo-Pacific

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) – The United States will expand military and economic ties with partners in Asia to combat China’s growing assertion in the Indo-Pacific, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. .

Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region and will do so by strengthening US alliances, forging new relationships and ensuring that the US military maintains “its competitive advantage”.

“Threats evolve, our approach to security must evolve with them. To do this, we will build on our greatest strength: our alliances and partnerships, ”Blinken said in a speech in Indonesia, outlining the administration’s Indo-Pacific plans.

“We will adopt a strategy that weaves all our instruments of national power – diplomacy, military, intelligence – more closely with those of our allies and partners,” he said. This will include linking US and Asian defense industries, integrating supply chains and cooperating in technological innovation, he said.

“It is about strengthening our forces so that we can keep the peace, as we have done in the region for decades,” he said. He did not elaborate further, but the administration made waves earlier this year by agreeing to a pact that will see Australia produce nuclear-powered submarines.

Blinken insisted that the United States is not trying to force countries to choose between the United States and China or is not seeking to come into conflict with China. But he filed a litany of complaints about “Beijing’s aggressive actions” from “Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong to the Pacific Islands.”

Blinken is in Indonesia on the first leg of a week-long three-country tour of Southeast Asia that will also take him to Malaysia and Thailand. Countering China’s growing aggressiveness in the region, especially in the South China Sea, Hong Kong and against Taiwan, is at the forefront of its agenda.

“Countries in the region want this behavior to change,” he said. “U.S. too.”

“We are determined to guarantee freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” he said. “This is also why we have a constant interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Blinken said the United States would “forge closer ties” with its five allies in the region – Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand – would strengthen their ties with each other and cultivate a partnership. stronger with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, many of whose members feel threatened by China.

“A strong and independent ASEAN has long been essential to deal with urgent crises and long-term challenges,” said Blinken, calling in particular on Myanmar’s military rulers, also known as Burma, for their takeover. in February and the subsequent crackdown on demonstrators.

“We will continue to work with our allies and partners to pressure the regime to end its indiscriminate violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered access and restore Burma’s path to inclusive democracy,” did he declare.

Blinken also praised the administration’s commitment to provide coronavirus vaccines to Indo-Pacific countries and its support for their efforts to combat and address climate change.

Blinken limited his remarks to the Indo-Pacific and China although he began his current trip abroad to Britain at a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers which addressed a stern warning to Russia about Ukraine.

Upon arriving in Indonesia on Monday, Blinken discovered that one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main aides, National Security Advisor Nikolay Patrushev, was already in Jakarta for security talks.

