PM launches health insurance for Punjab





LAHOR:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Naya Pakistan Sehat card program providing annual health insurance coverage of Rs 1 million to every family in Punjab province.

“It’s a landmark. This is a watershed moment on our way to making Pakistan a welfare state, ”the Prime Minister said at the launch ceremony here.

He said that from January 2022, the Sehat card would be distributed throughout the province within three months, allowing the entire population of Punjab to receive free medical treatment worth one. million rupees per year in public and private hospitals.

“It is not health insurance but a health system. From now on, the private sector will build hospitals even in villages where basic health units remain vacant because no doctor wishes to be assigned to them. From now on, the private sector will come and the poorest of the poor will benefit from free treatment, ”the Prime Minister noted.

He said the difficulties his family faced in treating his mother with cancer prompted him to think about introducing universal health insurance for the entire population so that no one would have to sell their property for it. medical treatment of her loved one.

He said that three months of his mother’s illness was a test from Allah for his whole family.

He said health insurance coverage would give families the confidence to care for their sick members, which was otherwise unaffordable for many.

Reiterating his vision of replicating the model of the state of Medina in Pakistan, he said that the Holy Prophet established the world’s first welfare state even without sufficient resources. It proved that bringing humanity into a state was more essential than the resources to establish a welfare state.

Likewise, he said Pakistan was going to become an Islamic welfare state, but the rulers had so far been waiting for resources, which was contrary to the precedence of the state of Medina.

He informed the public that despite discouraging notions about the feasibility of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, 75 percent of patients were receiving free medical treatment. The hospital which was built at a cost of Rs 700 million is now spending Rs 10 billion to treat patients.

Likewise, he said, despite immense pressure from the opposition for a general lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, he opposed the idea, simply fearing the suffering of bets and sellers. daily.

He said sadly the elite class never thought of the poor while suggesting foreclosure. He said that due to resources and systemic constraints, Pakistan also could not afford to provide food to all households like China did in Wuhan.

The Prime Minister said that now Pakistan is cited as a country that has effectively maintained the balance between life and livelihood just through Allah’s blessing and the prayers of the poor.

He told the assembly that the government of Punjab would spend 440 billion rupees in three years on health insurance for the people.

He said that no one had ever thought of such a facility because even the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Minister of Health were shocked given the financial implication of the project.

Read the government to extend the coverage of the Sehat Sahulat program

He said that in order to alleviate inflationary pressure from people with monthly incomes below 50,000 rupees, the government launched the Ehsaas Rashan program to provide a 30% subsidy on ghee, flour and pulses.

In addition, the government would also provide 6.2 million scholarships worth Rs 47 billion to deserving students.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that national security can only be ensured if inclusive development and equitable growth of all segments of society, provinces and people are established.

“The unequal distribution of resources leads to anarchy among people who are excluded from mainstream development,” he said at the inaugural session of Margalla’s Annual Dialogue.

The prime minister said the uprising of disadvantaged segments of society was essential to ensure national security at all levels.

He stressed that the rule of law and equality for all were the preconditions for democracy.

He regretted that Pakistan suffered inequality due to three simultaneous education systems, namely English and Urdu middle schools, and madrassas.

He pointed out that the differences in the educational standards of the systems have resulted in three different types of generations with discrimination in employment opportunities.

Imran Khan also pointed out that corruption, especially of the elite, is detrimental to a country’s development.

Read also The new social contract

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of research carried out by the country’s think tanks to counter negative propaganda in the world.

“Research leads to original thinking within a company. You have to define yourself instead of letting others define you, ”he said.

He said the lack of in-depth research had led Western think tanks to rely on second-hand information on important issues such as Afghanistan.

Pakistan, he said, is the country that has suffered the most collateral damage as a result of the Afghan conflict, but has been scapegoated for the mistakes of the superpowers.

He mentioned that the failure of national leaders to deal wisely with the Afghan situation has divided the country into two main pro and anti-US divisions.

He said the role of local think tanks in this situation was important in effectively bringing Pakistan’s point of view to the world rather than being constantly criticized by Western lobbies.

The prime minister said Pakistan was blamed for the wrong reasons by the international community as it remained silent on India’s atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan said Pakistan actually has a beautiful and positive face, being the homeland of generous and hospitable people.

Regarding Islamophobia, he said, a strong response from Muslim think tanks was important to undo the impression of Islam’s connection to terrorism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2333691/pm-launches-health-insurance-for-punjab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos