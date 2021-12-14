Donald Trump Jr. said his father should ‘condemn’ Capitol violence as it unfolded, Meadows texts reveal





Trump Jr.’s messages – which the House special committee investigating the January 6 riot revealed before voting to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress – provide a window into the type of urgent messages that top Trump surrogates have and officials exchanged views as the riot unfolded.

“” He has to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough, “” Trump Jr. wrote in a message to Meadows, according to committee vice-chair, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Cheney explained that when Meadows texted back that he was okay with it, Trump Jr. said, “We need an Oval Office address. He needs to lead now. It’s gone too far and has become uncontrollable.”

It was only after pleading with congressional assistants and allies inside the besieged Capitol Hill on January 6 that the former president released a recorded video urging the mass of his supporters to “go home.” “, while stoking their misplaced grievances about a stolen election.

Cheney said on Monday that further texts on the attack had been sent in real time.

“These texts leave no doubt: the White House knew exactly what was going on here on Capitol Hill,” she said.

The congressman read aloud the messages – which she said were sent between Meadows and lawmakers, Fox News figures and the then president’s son – during the meeting, saying:

“A text message Mr. Meadows received read: ‘We are under siege here on Capitol Hill.’ on the doors. Rushing. Is Trump going to say something? ‘”” A fourth,’ There is an armed standoff at the door of the House of the House. ‘”” And another, from someone. one inside the Capitol, ‘We are all helpless.’ “

“Dozens of texts, including from officials in the Trump administration, have urged the president to take immediate action,” Cheney continued in his reading, saying:

“‘POTUS must come out firmly and tell the protesters to disperse. Someone is going to be killed.'” “Another, ‘Mark, he has to stop this. Now.'” TO GET HOME. ‘”” One fourth, and I quote, ‘POTUS has to calm this shit down.’ ”

“Indeed, according to the records, several Fox News hosts knew the president had to act immediately,” Cheney said, adding, “They texted Mr. Meadows, and he returned these texts.”

“Quote, ‘Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home. It hurts us all. He’s destroying his legacy,’ wrote Laura Ingraham. Accomplished,” Brian Kilmeade wrote. a statement? Asking people to leave the Capitol? ”Sean Hannity urged.

“As the violence continued,” Cheney said, “one of the president’s sons texted Mr Meadows.”

“Quote, ‘He has to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,’ Donald Trump Jr. wrote.” “Meadows replied, ‘I’m pushing hard. I agree.’ “

“Yet President Trump did not act immediately,” Cheney detailed, adding that “Donald Trump Jr. has texted over and over again,” urging his father to act.

“Quote, ‘We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It’s gone too far and got out of hand,’ end of quote.”

When the certification of the Electoral College vote finally took place in the early hours of January 7, Meadows received a text message calling January 6 a “terrible day.”

“Yesterday was a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our objections to the 6 states,” the text read, according to Representative Adam Schiff, a Californian Democrat member of the panel. “I’m sorry that nothing worked.”

The texts, as several members of the commission noted, had already been handed over to the commission and are not covered by any claim of privilege – something Meadows has continued to assert since reversing his decision to cooperate. to the inquiry. Members voted on Monday to officially bring forward the report of criminal contempt against Meadows for a vote in the full House, which could take place as early as Tuesday. The plenary vote is the last step before sending the referral to the Ministry of Justice.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/13/politics/trump-jr-text-mark-meadows-january-6/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos