“Pakistan is not in a position to deprive itself of a forum”: Bilawal Bhutto of the PPP





Attacking Imran Khan’s government, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that Pakistan should not have skipped the US-sponsored Democracy Summit.

Pakistan, China’s all-time ally, rejected the United States’ invitation to participate in the Democracy Summit last week. The United States had invited more than a hundred countries to the summit, but China and some other countries were left out.

Pakistan thanked the United States for the invitation, but said it would engage with the country on a wide range of issues “at an opportune time in the future,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said. in a press release.

Pakistan did not attend the summit after earlier issuing a vague statement indicating that Islamabad would like to engage with Washington on the issue of democracy “at an appropriate time in the future.”

Responding to a question from a journalist while speaking to a beggar press in Karachi, the PPP chairman said on Monday that Pakistan was unable to “deprive itself” of a forum, reported the Dawn newspaper.

“Even if an ally raises objections, we can express their point of view and our point of view [at the forum] but we should never give up space. Bilawal said that in his opinion this was a foreign policy “mistake”.

Days after declining the United States’ invitation to the democracy summit, Pakistan’s senior leadership said on Saturday that the country values ​​its relationship with the United States and is committed to expanding it in all areas. , in particular in the economic dimension.

This message was conveyed during a meeting with a delegation of American senators. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa separately met with US lawmakers on Saturday.

The Pakistani prime minister called on the United States to play its rightful role in maintaining peace and stability in the region. He said that a deeper and stronger partnership between the two countries was mutually beneficial and essential for the peace, security and prosperity of the region.

(With entries from ANI)

Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

