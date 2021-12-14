‘This is Donald Trump’: Mark Meadows responds to January 6 vote recommending criminal charges





Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows responded to the House select committee vote on Monday evening to recommend criminal contempt of Congress prosecution after refusing to testify before the panel.

“It’s disappointing, but not surprising,” Meadows told Sean Hannity. “Let’s be clear about this, it’s not about me, despising myself. It’s not even about making the Capitol more secure. We’ve seen it through the selective leaks that are happening right now. It’s about Donald Trump and actually going after him all over again. “

MEADOWS ‘LAWYER SAYS AN OFFICIAL CHARGE WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY UNFAIR

The seven Democrats and two Republicans investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol voted 9-0 in favor of continuing Meadows’ contempt of Congress process, which will be followed by a committee vote menstruation Tuesday morning. A plenary vote on the measure could take place on the same day.

“There is a very high probability that they will fire me for criminal contempt of the Justice Department,” Meadows said, arguing that the investigation turned out to be political in nature and “is not based on any legislative objective. “.

U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), co-chairs of the January 6 Select Committee, testify before the House Committee on Rules at the United States Capitol in Washington, United States, December 2 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina who served as chair of the House Freedom Caucus, was previously cooperating with the committee’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol. He then stopped working with investigators and is now suing them.

“I can say that when you look at the criminal component of intent, there was never any intent on my part,” Meadows said. “I’ve tried to share some unprivileged information but really, the executive privilege that Donald Trump claimed is not mine, it’s not Congress to wave and that’s why we filed a lawsuit for hopefully it, make the courts weigh, hopefully, will weigh.

Jan. 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Wrote in a 51-page report released on Sunday that Meadows was in contact with at least some of the individuals who planned and held a rally on Jan. 6, including the One might have expressed security concerns to Mr Meadows over the events of January 6.

The report also accuses Meadows of using his personal cell phone to discuss the rally in the days leading up to January 6.

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows as White House Chief of Staff. REUTERS / Al Drago / Image File / Photo File (REUTERS / Al Drago / Image File / Photo File)

“They want to talk about the part that fits their story,” Meadows told Hannity, “and what we do know is that in one of the things that comes out more and more clearly every day is that everyone condemned what happened in terms of the security breach in the capital on January 6. “

A Monday letter from Meadows attorney George Terwilliger argued that dismissing Meadows for contempt would undermine the institution of the presidency by trampling on the separation of powers, which could make future presidential advisers reluctant to offer to the President their full and honest advice on key decisions. .

The January 6 Committee, however, aggressively asserts what it claims to be its constitutional powers of oversight and investigation. Thompson and ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Said last week that Meadows’ claims of privilege did not extend to much of what he would discuss with the committee.

Meadows is the latest Trump adviser to face legal wrath from the Jan.6 committee. In November, a federal grand jury indicted former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress. The committee also referred Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump DOJ official, to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Obviously there is a political narrative that really focuses on Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States and unfortunately when we look at what needs to be accomplished I’m not sure this committee is in place. to do it, ”Meadows said. .

When asked how he intended to respond to the House vote, Meadows said: “I hope the courts speak out.”

But, he added, “if we look at the senior officials, the chiefs of staff forcing them to come and testify and what we are seeing now, there is a lot of case law and legal advice and the law. which suggest that this is not something that should be the purview of Congress. “

