Ryanair in the brutal withdrawal of Boris Johnson on Twitter during the Christmas holidays





THROUGHOUT the pandemic, airlines have made clear their disgust at the UK government’s approach to their industry.

But now a low cost aircraft operator has taken things to the next level. In a shocking withdrawal from Boris Johnson’s government sent from Ryanair’s official Twitter account, the company finds itself stuck in the pandemic row of Downing Street parties. The Irish airline wrote: The UK Covid alert level has been increased from level 3 to level 4 alongside an image demonstrating what is supposed to happen at each level of the alert system. But rather than social distancing, wearing masks or blocking, the graphic goes through different stages of the Downing Street parties. READ MORE: Lateral flow tests not available online as Omicron cases rise So for level 1, where the Covid is no longer present, the answer is: Small gathering with wine and cheese. Level 2 when transmission is low equals garlands, party hats, PM holding a pub quiz. Level 3, with the virus in general circulation, there should be alcohol, kisses, Gove in charge of refreshments. Level 4, which is the UK’s real alert level on Sunday, sees Boris topless, asking Thatcher’s portrait if she comes here often. What picture. UK Covid alert level has been reduced from level 3 to level 4 pic.twitter.com/7TTpwIDz98 Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 13, 2021 Finally, level 5, where the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed, reads: Full on rave. Everyone has their breasts. Jacob cries in the corner and asks for a nanny. It’s an amazing article from a corporate account that shows what a lot of people think about this chaotic government. The post comes after Ryanair joined a number of other airlines and travel agencies attacking the UK government for its haphazard approach to coronavirus rules in their industry. In a letter to Johnson, the CEOs of seven companies accused the Prime Minister of breaking promises to set the high cost of PCR testing for travelers. When even companies come looking for the prime minister, you know it doesn’t look good

