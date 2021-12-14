Politics
Narendra Modi Twitter Account: What Twitter Modi Breach Tells Us About Hackers
It’s almost laughable that another Twitter Inc. hack this time on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s account should once again become the vehicle to germinate Bitcoin. India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender, according to the tweet sent by hackers from their account. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.
As implausible as this message may sound, the entire incident, from exploit to result, tells us a lot about the culture of hacking and the variety of actors who attempt to break into computer systems.
What is immediately evident about this specific event is that the perpetrators were more mischievous than malicious. Pitching Bitcoin has become the Rick Roll of the hacker community, a fun prank rather than a nasty attack.
It is not the first time.
In July 2020, over 100 famous accounts were hacked, including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Apple Inc. Once gained access, the attackers continued to promote a Bitcoin scam of millions of these victims. followers.
The details of this incident are dripping with delicious irony. First, the hackers’ use of Bitcoin was in fact their downfall, US law enforcement officers tracked down the cryptocurrency accounts and found out that they had used their driver’s licenses for it. ‘authentication. And, the breach was carried out through old-fashioned social engineering tricking Twitter staff into providing login information, which allowed access to the target accounts.
Finally, faithful to the hacker form, two of them were teenagers, including a minor. Young people performing epic hacks are a centuries-old tradition. The most infamous of all, Kevin Mitnick was only 16 when he broke into the systems of Digital Equipment Corp. in 1979 and stole software. Jonathan James, allegedly the first child jailed for cybercrime, was 15 when he took the plunge and added the Department of Defense to his list of victims.
Yet since Mitnick and James rose to fame decades ago, the focus of network penetration has shifted from scamming cheap long-distance calls to shutting down pipelines and destroying centrifuges used in the industry. arms production. And it’s likely that more hacks go unnoticed or unreported than the ones we hear about.
So, even though this was a somewhat trodden farce, there is a serious side to it. It should be of great concern that one of the world’s most powerful outlets has once again been breached, allowing unauthorized access to the media equivalent of nuclear codes. Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., rocked the cryptocurrency and billion-dollar stock markets with a few choice words.
One can only imagine what could have happened if the Twitter account of the democratically elected leader of an increasingly authoritarian government decided to declare a second demonetization or an escalation of his conflicts with China or Pakistan. We should be thankful that the attackers chose Bitcoin as the subject of their tweets, and not economic or military destruction.
The world might not be so lucky next time around. A few Twitter hacks have proven to the rest of the community that this is a target with vulnerabilities, and others, possibly with state backing or terrorist links, will think of better ways to abuse this weakness to promote crypto scams. And it’s clear that Twitter itself continues to let go of the fundamental task of maintaining the robustness of its system while balancing usability and security.
May we laugh and appreciate the prankster nature of the best hackers. But let’s keep in mind that social media rape is a fun game until someone gets hurt.
