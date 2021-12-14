On January 6, panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows





WASHINGTON (AP) The House panel investigating the Jan.6 Capitol uprising voted to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he had received while the attack was in progress.

The texts, provided by Meadows before he stopped cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News presenters and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the seat of its supporters.

The panel voted 9-0 on Monday to recommend the contempt charges. The House is expected to vote on Tuesday to return the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether or not to prosecute the former Republican congressman.

We need an oval address, Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows as his father’s supporters burst into the Capitol, sending lawmakers running for their lives and disrupting President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory . He has to lead now. He went too far and got out of hand.

Trump Jr. added, he must condemn this as soon as possible.

Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice-chair of the panel, detailed the texts obtained by the committee as the panel voted to recommend the contempt charges against Meadows, who did not appear for a deposition this week. last after his lawyer said he would stop cooperating.

Cheney said the texts showed Trump’s supreme dereliction as he refused to strongly condemn the violence of his supporters, and also raised questions as to whether he sought to hamper congressional certification through inaction.

These texts leave no doubt, Cheney said. The White House knew exactly what was going on on Capitol Hill.

The vote comes as the panel has already interviewed more than 300 witnesses and subpoenaed more than 40 people, as it seeks to create the most comprehensive record to date on preparations for the insurgency and the violent siege itself . Committee leaders have pledged to punish anyone who fails to comply, and the Justice Department has already indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after defying his subpoena this fall.

Whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, it is his legacy now, committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Said of Meadows, a former Republican congressman from Caroline North before the vote. His former colleagues chose him for criminal prosecution because he would not answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy. This is his heritage.

In a letter to Thompson on Monday, Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger said the contempt vote would be unfair because Meadows was one of Trump’s main aides and all presidents should be granted executive privilege to protect their private conversations. Meadows himself sued the panel, asking a court to strike down two subpoenas which he said are too broad and unduly onerous.

Terwilliger noted that the contempt statute has been used infrequently over time and argued that a contempt dismissal from a senior presidential adviser would seriously undermine the institution of the presidency.

The committee gradually teased a handful of emails and texts Meadows provided to the committee before it ended its cooperation, including 6,600 pages of recordings pulled from personal email accounts and around 2,000 text messages. The panel did not publish any of the papers in their entirety.

On Monday, Cheney read texts from Trump Jr. and a series of Fox News hosts as members of Trump’s inner circle attempted to reach the president through his chief of staff, imploring him to take action against the violence that took place outside and inside. Capitol.

Hey Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home… it hurts us all… he’s destroying his legacy, according to the committee, Fox News host Laura Ingraham texted Meadows.

Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you’ve accomplished, wrote Brian Kilmeade.

In response to a text from Trump Jr., Meadows wrote: I’m pushing hard. I agree.

Cheney also detailed texts that she said came from members of Congress and other members of Capitol Hill.

Hey, Mark, the protesters are literally storming the Capitol, read a text. Break windows on doors. To rush. Is Trump going to say something?

Another seems to come from a member of the House. There is an armed standoff at the door of the House of the House, according to the text, according to the panel.

If Meadows had appeared for his deposition, lawmakers had planned to question him about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the weeks leading up to the insurgency, including his contacts with states and his communications with members of Congress.

Trump’s former White House official is ideally placed to provide key information, having straddled an official role in the White House and an unofficial role related to Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign, the panel said. in a 51-page report released Sunday night.

As part of its list of questions for Meadows, the panel said it wanted to know if Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the National Guard response, which was delayed for several hours as violence escalated and the rioters beat the police guarding the Capitol. building.

Documents provided by Meadows include an email he sent to an unidentified person saying the guard would be present to protect pro Trump’s, the panel said, and that more would be available on hold. The committee did not disclose further details about the email.

In a transcript of the deposition that Meadows ignored, committee staff said they had questioned Meadows about emails to Department of Justice officials on December 29 and 30, 2020 and January 1, 2021, encouraging inquiries on suspicions of electoral fraud, even though elections authorities and courts across the country have dismissed these allegations.

In a text exchange with an unidentified senator, the committee said, Meadows said Trump believed Vice President Mike Pence had the power to reject voters in his role as chairman of the Jan. 6 certification.

Pence did not have that power under the law, as the office of vice president is largely ceremonial.

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

