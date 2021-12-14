Your Tuesday briefing – The New York Times





Covid-19, two years later After two years of zigzagging politics and roller coaster emotions, terrible losses and tantalizing false dawns, border closures and intermittently closed schools, the resilience of people across the world has waned. For their leaders, this poses a dilemma: How can they impose even more restrictions on a fragile and exhausted population after so many forced separations? Yet the Omicron variant is a sad reminder that the Covid era is far from over, dragging on like the plagues of yore. Health officials in Denmark and Norway warned of a sharp rise in Omicron cases yesterday, predicting that the new variant will soon dominate both countries. England had previously reported similar findings. In the United States, the Covid is now responsible for nearly 800,000 deaths. One in 100 Americans aged 65 or over has died from the virus. For people under 65, that ratio is closer to 1 in 1,400. The total number of known coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded 50 million yesterday. Quote: I know it will only get worse, it will not stop, the pandemic will only get more deadly, said Natalia Shishkova, a teacher in Moscow. Everything is chaos, like a fantasy film. You watch all those apocalypse movies and realize that their makers were true prophets.

Inflationary peril for the world’s populist leaders A global wave of inflation is shifting the political terrain of right-wing populists at the helm of countries like Turkey, Brazil and Hungary, who have enjoyed broad support for years. Instead of the searing cultural issues that once agitated the electorate, voters now focus primarily on the economy. Prices are climbing faster than they have been for nearly two decades in Brazil, a country with a relatively recent history of catastrophic inflationary episodes. In Turkey, the unorthodox economic policies of its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have triggered a real monetary crisis. And in Hungary, voters are mostly concerned about the cost of living and low wages. As the global economy began to recover from the pandemic this year, a combination of supply chain disruptions, printing of banknotes by the central bank and government stimulus spending triggered a sharp rise in prices. in the world. This has prompted policy makers in many developing countries to change their policies and global investors to rethink their investments in these markets.

How much trouble does Boris Johnson have? Boris Johnson, the disheveled-haired British Prime Minister, faces the most difficult part of his leadership yet: a threat of mutiny from his rebel Conservative Party; collapse of survey scores; and lingering questions as to whether he or his staff flouted the lockdown rules they imposed on the public by throwing a Christmas party last year. The cascade of bad news is so extreme that it has raised the question of whether Johnson will even retain power until the next election. It’s a worrying turning point for a leader who has long defied political gravity, surviving scandals and setbacks that would have brought down many other politicians. With no general election likely for at least two years, Johnson is not immediately threatened by voters. But if conservative lawmakers feel it would be politically expedient, they can kick him out through an internal leadership vote or a vote of no confidence. For the first time, political analysts and party members have said, such a challenge seems plausible. To analyse: It’s not the end for him, but I think it’s the beginning of the end, said Jonathan Powell, who was chief of staff to Labor PM Tony Blair. The problem is that these crises have a cumulative effect. As soon as he ceases to be an asset and the party faces an election, they are going to get rid of him.

In numbers : Johnsons’ rating dropped to 24% approval and 59% disapproval, the lowest in his tenure, according to a recent poll. The opposition Labor Party now leads the Tories by nine percentage points, its biggest advantage since February 2014. THE LAST NEWS Around the world

The raid, in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, took place just after sunset. Municipal workers in civilian clothes swarmed a busy neighborhood, seizing contraband items as merchants dispersed or watched helplessly. This was yet another successful crackdown on eggs. The place of the humble egg and other animal products has become the latest flashpoint of the growing role of religion in daily life under Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. In the opinion These 193 stories show the reality of climate change in every country in the world. ARTS AND IDEAS The Golden Globes foiled in 2022 For the Golden Globes, the show must go on, even when there is no show. NBC has said it will not air next year’s ceremony due to ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the outraged group behind the awards. However, the HFPA announced its list of nominees, still barely more diverse than in previous years.

A little background: A series of explosive reports in the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times revealed financial and ethical loopholes within a cloistered membership with no black voters. Although the HFPA has since claimed to clean up its law, the small reforms it made only came after many lagging and half-measures. While group president Helen Hoehne projected positivity into her remarks yesterday, it’s still unclear what form the January 9 ceremony will take, especially after a rival awards show, the Critics Choice Awards, rushed to claim the date of her own TV show. ceremony. The Best Director category this year gave way to two women, Jane Campion (Power of the Dog) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Girl), and the race for Best Actor in a Drama featured three black contenders, Will Smith ( King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Mahershala Ali (Swan Song). On the drama side, The Power of the Dog, King Richard and Belfast dominated, while in the musical categories special attention was given to West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Dont Look Up. Read the full list of Golden Globe nominations. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/14/briefing/omicron-pandemic-inflation-boris-johnson.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos