UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms first death with Omicron variant in UK





London: At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. He also said the new variant also resulted in hospitalizations and that the “best thing” people could do was get their booster shot. Earlier today, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid informed authorities could order schools in England to close if Omicron cases continued to rise.Also Read – 4th Omicron Case in Surat, Gujarat Brings India’s Tally to 41. Check State Tally Here When it comes to our fight against the pandemic, there are no guarantees, Javid told LBC radio on Monday, as he detailed his plans to offer all adults in England a booster vaccination by the end December. We’re in a race between vaccine and virus again, according to a Mint report citing Bloomberg. Also Read – IIT Delhi Develops Test to Detect Omicron Variant in 90 Minutes As a reminder, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the country faces an emergency over omicron and announced an accelerated recall program to help the country weather the crisis. Johnson also said the National Health Service will need to match its best immunization day yet at 844,000 in March and then beat it day after day to meet the goal of providing all adults with a booster by New Year. Year. Read also – New Year 2022: Tamil Nadu bans public celebrations on beaches on December 31, January 1 The British government on Sunday raised the country’s coronavirus alert level from three to four due to the rapid increase in the Omicron variant of Covid-19, recording 1,239 more cases to bring the total to 3,137. The alert level was raised by Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) from all parts of the UK, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, on the advice of the UK Agency for health security (UKHSA). CMOs said early evidence shows the new variant, first detected in South Africa, is spreading faster than the Delta variant with the first hospitalizations ongoing. Early evidence shows that Omicron spreads much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic diseases of Omicron is reduced. Severity data will become clearer over the next few weeks, but Omicron hospitalizations are already happening and are likely to increase rapidly, Professor Chris Whitty (England), Professor Sir Michael McBride (Northern Ireland), Professor Gregor Smith (Scotland), Dr Frank Atherton (Wales) and NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said in a joint statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/omicron-latest-news-british-pm-boris-johnson-confirms-first-death-with-omicron-variant-in-uk-world-news-london-13-december-5137221/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos