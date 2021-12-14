Hard numbers: COVAX rushes against time, gas problems in Europe, Turkish lira plunges in the nose, Ghana fines airlines

That said, we know they work very well in preventing hospitalizations and deaths. And that’s not just true for mRNA vaccines. This is true for other vaccines as well. And besides, this is true even before having received a reminder. In other words, if you’ve just had two injections of Pfizer, two injections of Moderna, you are really not going to be hospitalized or die from COVID. It is very, very unlikely indeed, but there is a good chance that you can contract it and spread it, and it is a problem.

Now we’ve seen a lot of headlines that say Omicron is a milder variant. And the reality is, we don’t know. What we do know is that many more people are vaccinated, and we also know that those vaccinated are particularly among the most vulnerable. Older people, people with pre-existing conditions. This is a very widely vaccinated population, in some countries close to 100%, which means the results are more moderate than they would have been with delta, simply because omicron is hitting populations more protected against hospitalization and death. And that the people who are not vaccinated are mostly people who are not likely to get sick from COVID. Younger and healthier populations. But we do not yet have any conclusions on the extent to which you are equally or more or less likely to become seriously ill if you are not vaccinated, even if you are not vaccinated and have already contracted COVID. , that of delta. And that uncertainty is something we probably won’t have real data on for at least a week or two.

And I’m going to tell you that the epidemiologists I spoke with tell me that if they were to guess, they would guess that so far, an educated guess, that it’s probably about the same or maybe be a little milder, but not much, than delta, and that most of the changes are due to population changes, as opposed to the impact of disease.

Okay. We also know that omicron spreads very, very quickly. That it’s going to be dominant in the UK and a variant very soon. It is already in 30 states that we know of in the United States. This means it’s really in all of the US states, and it will be the dominant spread in the US in a few weeks. So yes, omicron will be home for Christmas. And also the good news is that vaccinations are increasing. We are seeing people getting vaccinated faster, getting their reminders for the news around omicron.

That said, the staggering level of spread even among vaccinated populations means that hospitals could easily be overwhelmed again as a result. Next week in the UK, it is quite possible. In Denmark, it is quite possible. And in the United States over the next month or so, it is quite possible, too. So we are not out of the woods, and that means that in terms of travel, in terms of vaccine passports, you are going to see a lot of changes.

More and more, if you have two vaccines it won’t be considered enough to travel abroad which is annoying for a lot of people because you kind of assumed it would be a week or so ago. of them. Now, no, not so much. What if you were boosted? Well, you’ll probably need another booster in six months. Again, in all applications and vaccines passports and papers that allow you to go to restaurants, entertainment and travel, in places where these regulations exist are likely to be updated to require a recall , then possibly another booster shot, too.

Madness. When does it all stop? Well, that’s a problem because the nature of the vaccines and the relationship to the disease make the policy response much more difficult. In other words, the argument for receiving your booster shot is not whether or not you are going to get sick. The argument about the booster shot and another booster shot is about protecting unvaccinated people, protecting those who are immunocompromised, even though they’ve been vaccinated, and it’s a more difficult argument. to assert. It is a more difficult argument for politicians to be effective. It is a more difficult argument to impose mandates on a population.

And that said, you look at the last few months, and the Kaiser Family Foundation just released a study in the United States where we are still seeing 1,000 deaths per day on average from COVID. 163,000 people should not have died from COVID if we had achieved full vaccination rates. In other words, the science was there, the vaccines were there, and just the effectiveness of these vaccines on populations that are not immunocompromised, 163,000 people would be alive today who are not COVID because we couldn’t pull ourselves together to get vaccines rolled out, getting people to be ready to take them.

And that is the problem for the future. I am not going to die of COVID. If you’ve been vaccinated you aren’t going to die from COVID, but a lot of people will. And they will do that from that omicron variant, because we aren’t able to deploy the boosters fast enough, and the second boosters fast enough, which a lot of people are fed up with, a lot of people aren’t going to feel like. comfortable. We don’t have the regulatory capacity to do that, and that means the unvaccinated population is going to be incredibly vulnerable and exposed. And that also means that the economic impact of all of this will continue to grow, and that around the world. It’s not just the United States, it’s everywhere, and it’s especially the elderly and vulnerable.

So that’s what we’re looking at. Merry Christmas to everyone. I am sorry. I wish I had had better news on this front. I still hope that over the next couple of weeks we get more information that will allow us to say that omicron is actually a little smoother than delta, but at the moment we don’t have that information. The information we have is not that happy. There you go, I hope everyone is doing well, and I will talk to you very soon.