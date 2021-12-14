PM Modi unveils Kashi Vishwanath corridor and urges citizens to commit to cleanliness, creation and innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, the mega-project that is expected to significantly boost tourism in Varanasi. “This is a confluence of old and new,” Prime Minister Modi said at the inauguration ceremony.

After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Prime Minister Modi greeted Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and also expressed his gratitude to every worker who worked for the construction of this great complex.

“Even during Covid-19, the work did not stop there,” Prime Minister Modi said, addressing the public on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple in Varanasi. (Image: PTI)

“A new chapter is being written”

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said: “… a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath.”

“The premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham are not only a great ‘bhavan’ but a symbol of the ‘Sanatan’ culture and traditions of India. Here you will see how the inspirations of the elders give direction to the future.” , said Prime Minister Modi.

“This city has lived through many eras, it has seen the rise and fall of many empires. But Kashi has stood the test of time, just as Kashi is ‘anant.’ [endless], its contribution to the development of this country is “overwhelming”, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

#LOOK New India is proud of its culture and also has confidence in its abilities … there are “Virasat” and “Vikas” in the new India, Prime Minister Modi says in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/xMJ8yehQiK ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

3 resolutions: Cleanliness, creation and innovation

At the event, Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his goal of making India clean, an innovation hub and “Atmanirbhar” (self-sufficient).

“I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country – cleanliness, creation and continuous efforts to create a self-sufficient India,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Cleanliness is a way of life and a discipline. India’s progress will be difficult if there is no cleanliness in the country. We have taken many initiatives. We must keep working on it,” said Prime Minister Modi said.

“The second thing is creativity and innovation … If people can train more than 40 unicorns, then anything can be done … We have to reach new heights,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“The third is to increase efforts to make ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ We have to work for the future of India and we have to be self-reliant. If we trust our people and help to work towards the initiative, then we will be able to make India Atmanirbhar. We will open new avenues and realize the dream of making India “atmanirbhar”, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

“Kashi saw a defender for every attacker”

Addressing the assembly, Prime Minister Modi praised Varanasi’s civilizational heritage and said that many sultanates rose and collapsed but Benaras remained.

“The invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History witnesses Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilization with the sword. He tried to crush culture with the sword. fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here, if a [Mughal Emperor] Aurangzeb is coming, a [Maratha warrior] Shivaji is also increasing, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

“If a Salar Masud advances, warriors like Raja Suhaldev make him realize the power of our unity,” he said.

‘Virasat bhi hai or Vikas bhi’

While mentioning the legacy of Kashi and its ancient temples, Prime Minister Modi said, “India today not only renovates temples, but also makes pucca houses for the needy. . The new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence in its abilities … Virasat bhi hai, Vikas bhi hai (There is a legacy and development) in the new India, “Prime Minister Modi said.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the recently launched Ramayana train and the Centre’s goal of providing fiber optic services to the masses.

PM Modi takes holy bath and honors sanitation workers

Prior to inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor on Monday, Prime Minister Modi visited the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple and also took a holy bath at Ganga near Lalita Ghat. He also has honored the sanitation workers at Kashi temple by raining flowers on them.

People chanted hymns as the Prime Minister’s carcade passed through town. PM Modi also stopped in some places to accept the congratulations.

The area of ​​Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple, which was only 3,000 square feet, now extends to around five lakh square feet. Now 50,000 to 75,000 worshipers can visit the temple premises, Prime Minister Modi said.