Meadows: January 6 contempt vote aims to “attack” Donald Trump





Mark Meadows defended his actions and those of former President Trump around the Jan.6 uprising, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that they had done nothing “evil” and wanted to make sure that “everything was safe and secure “.

The state of play: it is not about me, to hold myself unworthy of contempt. It’s about Donald Trump and going after him yet again.

Representative Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the committee, read a series of texts from GOP lawmakers, Fox News figures including Hannity, and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., all begging Meadows to ask the president to put an end to the assault on the Capitol. Hannity did not ask Meadows about texts from Trump Jr. or others, and did not mention the message he sent to the former chief of staff. He was able to condemn this shit ASAP, Cheney read aloud a text sent by Trump Jr. to Meadows. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough. “I’m pushing hard. Okay,” Meadows replied, “according to Cheney. Cheney also read a text from Hannity to Meadows that day, writing: Can he make a statement? … Asking people to leave?” Capitol ? ”

How we got there: Meadows had initially handed over thousands of files, including text exchanges, according to lawmakers. But his lawyer announced last week that Meadows believed he was protected by executive privilege and would no longer cooperate with the investigation.

When the files raise questions like these, you should definitely come in and answer those questions, said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Who chairs the select committee. And when it was time for him to follow the law and come in and testify on these matters, he changed his mind and told us to pound the sand. He didn’t even show up, Thompson added.

The committee released a report on Sunday outlining its recommendation to despise Meadows after he failed to appear before the panel last month.

The committee alleges in Sunday’s report that the former chief of staff sent an email the day before the deadly riots telling an individual the National Guard would be present to “protect pro-Trump people.” Meadows is the third person to face a procedural recommendation for contempt from the committee, after former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Go Further: Texts: Trump Jr. pleaded with Meadows to get his father to condemn the January 6 attack

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/meadows-hannity-jan6-d25e18cf-45b9-41c4-89ab-79d458f754ea.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos