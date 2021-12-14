Prime Minister Boris Johnson directly threatens Putin as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue | World news





The prime minister warned Vladimir Putin that there would be “significant consequences” if Russia invaded Ukraine. Boris Johnson spoke by phone with Mr Putin on Monday to strengthen the UK’s commitment to Ukraine and tell the president that any destabilizing action in the region by Moscow would be a “strategic error”. His call was the latest intervention by Western leaders, who are trying to persuade the Kremlin to back down amid growing concern over the build-up of Russian troops in the region. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





4:56

Moscow correspondent Diana Magnay asks if Vladimir Putin is about to invade Ukraine

A spokesperson for Number 10 said: “He (the Prime Minister) reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to defuse tensions and identify lasting solutions. “The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and warned that any destabilizing action would be a strategic mistake with significant consequences.” Will tensions lead to war? December 12, G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool issued statement reminding Moscow that “any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited by international law”, committing to inflict “serious costs” on Russia if it acts against its neighbor. On Monday, the European Union announced that it was imposing sanctions on the Russian Wagner group of military contractors who have been accused of seeking to destabilize Ukraine. According to US intelligence, Russia stationed around 70,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and began planning for a possible invasion early on. Next year. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





2:42

Tensions simmering between Russia and Ukraine, as satellite photos show Russian troops rallying on Ukrainian border



Moscow has denied preparing for an invasion and accused the Kiev government of fueling tensions in the region by deploying new weapons. Vladimir Putin compares the Donbass war zone in Ukraine to “genocide” The two countries have been standing together since 2014, when Russian forces annexed the Crimean peninsula and supported a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine. Last week, US President Joe Biden spoke to Mr. Putin to warn him of “economic consequences like you’ve never seen” if he staged another foray. The Russian president in turn lobbied for assurances that NATO will not be enlarged to include Ukraine and last week compared the Donbas war zone to “genocide”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/prime-minister-boris-johnson-issues-direct-threat-to-putin-as-tensions-between-russia-ukraine-continue-12495286 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos