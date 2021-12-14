Blinken touts deeper US engagement amid concerns over ‘aggressive’ China

Says the Indo-Pacific must be free from coercion, intimidation

Cites dissatisfaction with Chinese businesses, loans and infrastructure

US helps keep the internet free and secure – Blinken

Blinken visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand

JAKARTA, Dec.14 (Reuters) – Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday touted a US strategy to deepen its alliances with Asian treaties, proposing to step up defense and intelligence work with partners in an Indo-Pacific region increasingly concerned about China’s “aggressive actions”.

On a visit to indonesiaBlinken called the Indo-Pacific the most dynamic region in the world, where everyone had an interest in securing a status quo without coercion or intimidation, making a thinly veiled reference to China.

He said the United States, its allies and some South China Sea claimants would oppose any illegal action.

“We will work with our allies and partners to defend the rules-based order that we have built together over decades to ensure the region remains open and accessible,” Blinken said in a speech to a university.

“Be clear: the goal of defending the rules-based order is not to keep a country on the ground. Rather, it is about protecting the right of all countries to choose their own path, free from coercion or intimidation. “

China claims almost all of the South China Sea as its own, despite some overlapping claims with other coastal states and an international tribunal ruling that its broad claim has no legal basis.

Beijing has dismissed the US position as interference from an outside power that could threaten the stability of Asia.

Responding to Blinken’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing in the Chinese capital that the United States should promote cooperation in the region, instead of ” to draw ideological lines ”.

Blinken makes his first visit to South East Asia since President Joe Biden took office in January, a trip to solidify relations after a period of uncertainty over U.S. engagement in Asia under Donald Trump’s administration.

“BETTER INFRASTRUCTURE”

Despite tensions in the South China Sea, Beijing’s influence has grown in recent years as it further encourages investment in infrastructure and integrated trade relations in the Asia-Pacific region, in the perceived absence of ‘an American economic strategy for the region.

Blinken said the United States would strengthen ties with allies such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines and strengthen defense and intelligence capabilities with Indo-Pacific partners, while also defending an Internet open and secure.

He stressed, however, that this was not a contest between a region centered on the United States or China.

He also said Washington was determined to put pressure on the military junta in Myanmar to end the violence, release detainees and return to inclusive democracy.

The United States was also committed to a new comprehensive regional economic framework, which would include more US foreign direct investment and US companies identifying new opportunities in the region, he said, without providing details.

The administration has yet to clarify what exactly Biden is envisaged economic framework will result. In 2017, the Trump administration moved away from a US-inspired multinational Pacific trade deal.

Blinken, who will also be visiting Malaysia and Thailand this week, said the United States will work to strengthen supply chains and close infrastructure gaps in the region, ports and roads. electrical networks and the Internet.

In another blow to China, he said the United States was hearing growing concerns in the Indo-Pacific about the opaque and corrupt processes of foreign companies importing their own labor, draining natural resources, and polluted the environment.

“The Indo-Pacific countries want a better kind of infrastructure,” he said.

“But many think it’s too expensive or they feel pressured to do bad deals on terms set by others, rather than doing nothing at all.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Additional reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Stephen Coates and Clarence Fernandez

