PM Modi launches Kashi Vishwanath Corridor dream project in Varanasi mega-show

Day 1 Visit of Varanasi: "The tyrants tried to destroy Kashi, a city which is now writing a new chapter of glory"

Strong points Prime Minister Modi pays two visits to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi

The PM inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham built at a cost of around Rs 339 cr

He offered prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple, took a double-decker boat to visit Lalita Ghat

Inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched his dream project, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, and congratulated the workers who helped build it. At the inauguration, he spoke about the project and said that “the tyrants tried to destroy Kashi, but the city is writing a new chapter in glory.”

He celebrated the occasion by raining flower petals on the workers during the dedication of the temple complex. The event took place with great pageantry in the holy city on Monday. The Prime Minister also had lunch with the workers in a hall in the complex.

The PM thanks the workers, craftsmen involved

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi thanked the workers, workers and artisans who made the project come true. He even had lunch with them. “Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project lies the hard work of countless people. During today’s program, I had the opportunity to honor them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata! said in his tweet, and also shared some photos.

Workers, engineers and artisans from various parts of India helped build the hallway and renovate the premises of the ancient revered temple with the entire area referred to as Kashi Vishwanath Dham .

The PM takes a sacred bath in the Ganges

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the corridor in his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi, to the people after taking a holy bath in the Ganga River and offering prayers at the temple which attracts thousands of visitors from India and abroad.

Modi after performing the “puja” encountered a group of workers who sat on a terraced gallery near the temple. Walking among the workers with a basket of flowers, he congratulated them by making them rain petals.

The workers, who were wearing construction jackets, applauded, applauded and greeted the Prime Minister with folded hands.

PM gets images clicked

The Prime Minister also sat with the workers in the gallery where a red carpet was laid and had his picture taken with them after gesturing for them to sit closer to him.

In one of the photos, Prime Minister Modi and the workers raised both hands in a symbolic gesture to greet Lord Shiva.

A giant banner bearing images of Modi and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and thanking the Prime Minister for making “Kashi’s dream” come true, was placed in the background. Later, the Prime Minister also had lunch with them.

Prime Minister Modi, in his speech at the reception, expressed his gratitude to the workers involved in the construction of the great temple complex, noting that they had not even let COVID stop work here.

“Center of spiritual consciousness”

The Prime Minister, in his speech, said that Kashi (former name of Varanasi) was the “center of spiritual consciousness”. “And, now in awe-inspiring form, Kashi will now add energy to that consciousness,” he said, clad in golden kurta pajamas and “angavastra”.

He also said that Varanasi had been the “karmabhoomi and janmabhoomi” of many great personalities, and commended Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar for the construction of the temple around 1780.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, work on the project was completed on schedule, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

The current temple structure was built by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780, and in the 19th century Maharaja Ranjit Singh had it crowned with a gold “shikhar”.

(With PTI inputs)

