Fox News host Don Jr. pleaded with Meadows to stop Trump from stopping the January 6 riot





As Trump supporters occupied the Capitol on January 6, Fox News’ most prominent hosts sent a frantic text to Mark Meadows, begging him to force the president to tell the crowd to leave. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), The leading Republican on the Jan.6 committee, read several of the texts aloud Monday night before the committee voted unanimously to advance the contempt proceedings criminal against Trump’s former chief of staff.

“Can he make a statement?” Ask people to leave the Capitol, ”Sean Hannity wrote in Meadows, according to Cheney.

“Please put it on TV,” pleaded Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade. “Destroy everything you’ve accomplished.”

Even the felt Laura Ingraham urged calm. “Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home,” she wrote. “It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage.

Liz Cheney dismisses Fox News hosts by texting Mark Meadows and telling Trump to stop the violence. pic.twitter.com/xIfaA95RbH

– Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 14, 2021

Meadows refused to cooperate with the committee, but handed over thousands of pages of documents – some damning pieces of which were detailed by the committee – before deciding to block it last week.

Cheney went on to say that these texts left “no doubt” that the White House was aware of the violence taking place on Capitol Hill at the time this happened. Even Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows “over and over again, urging the president to act,” Cheney said.

“We need an Oval Office address,” Trump Jr. wrote. “He needs to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.

Here’s another lawmaker who texted Meadows on January 7: pic.twitter.com/NUiOciaBEC

– Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 14, 2021

Perhaps the most desperate texts came from the people, including lawmakers and members of the media, who were trapped inside the Capitol as crowds poured into the building. “We are under siege here on Capitol Hill,” one reads, according to Cheney. “They violated the Capitol,” read another.

“Mark, the protesters are literally storming the Capitol, smashing the windows on the doors, rushing. Is Trump going to say something? »A read text.

“There is an armed stalemate at the door to the House’s bedroom,” said another.

“We are all helpless,” another read simply.

“For 187 minutes, President Trump refused to act when our president’s action was required, essential and, indeed, compelled by his oath to our Constitution,” Cheney said.

Trump finally addressed the protesters at 4:15 p.m., more than three hours after his speech ended at the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the riot. In the video, which he posted on Twitter, Trump first spat election lies before telling protesters to leave Capitol Hill. “We had an election stolen from us,” Trump said. “But you have to go home now. We must have peace, ”he added later.

Trump never gave an address to the Oval Office.

