PM Chairs meet with MCs from BJP-led states, Assembly polls on the agenda

Read more

States of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tripura and Uttarakhand at 9 a.m. Nine deputy chief ministers of BJP-led states are also expected to discuss various issues. This crucial meeting will last until 2:45 p.m. in some states, ahead of the 2022 legislative elections.

The first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, which connects the two emblematic monuments of the holy city, the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganga ghats, was inaugurated on Monday by PM Modi. Later, while on a cruise ship, he witnessed Ganga’s spectacular “aarti”. Among those who accompanied Modi on the MV Vivekananda cruise were BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Prime Minister will leave for the Umrah district of the city at 3:20 p.m. to attend a one-hour public rally. PM Modi will attend Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan’s 98th birthday celebrations at Swarved Temple in Umrah at 4.35pm. He could also visit the Swarved Mahamandir Dham, a large Vihangam yoga and meditation center in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the airport at 5:05 pm to depart for Delhi.

Hailing the resilience of India’s civilizational heritage here, Modi said on Monday that tyrants like Aurangzeb attempted to destroy Kashi but were relegated to the dark pages of history as the ancient city now wrote a new chapter of his glory. In a speech after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which renovated and expanded the temple premises, Modi said India was now emerging from the “inferiority” complex caused by centuries of slavery.

He claimed that the new Kashi Corridor will give a decisive direction to the country and lead it to a bright future. Arriving in the holy city, also his parliamentary constituency, Modi paid homage to the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple, then plunged into the Ganges, from where he collected holy water for worship at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. In the evening, hours after the inauguration, he watched a spectacular Ganga aarti on the ghats, from a cruise ship that also carried the chief ministers of the state led by the BJP. Fireworks lit up the sky.

A new story is being created, he said in the speech which mentioned Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Muslim invader Salar Masud and British Governor General Warren Hastings. The sultanates rose and fell but Benaras stayed, he said. “The tyrants attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History bears witness to Aurangzeb’s atrocities, to his terror. He tried to change civilization with the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism.

“But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here, if an Aurangzeb comes, a Shivaji also rises, ”Modi said. The Prime Minister repeatedly sang the song of “Har Har Mahadev”, associated with Lord Shiva. “If a Salar Masud advances, warriors like Raja Suheldev make him realize the power of our unity,” he said. Residents of Varanasi forced Hastings to escape on elephant backs, he added.

“See how times are changing. Today, those who are synonymous with terror have been relegated to the dark pages of history as my Kashi moves forward and writes a new chapter in his glory, ”said the Prime Minister. Every time the city has taken a turn, the fate of the country has changed as well, he added. Many historians believe that Aurangzeb ordered the temple to be demolished to build a mosque. Modi also praised Rani Ahilyabai Holkar for rebuilding the temple and Sikh King Ranjit Singh for the gold plating of its domes. He said that the new Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex is not only a large building, but a symbol of India’s “Sanatan culture”, its antiquity and spiritual traditions.

Modi expressed his gratitude to the workers involved in the construction project, saying they had not even let the Covid pandemic stop them. In an interaction, he showered a group of them with flower petals.

Read all Recent news, recent news and Coronavirus news here.