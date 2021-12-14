Politics
PM Chairs meet with MCs from BJP-led states, Assembly polls on the agenda
Read more
States of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tripura and Uttarakhand at 9 a.m. Nine deputy chief ministers of BJP-led states are also expected to discuss various issues. This crucial meeting will last until 2:45 p.m. in some states, ahead of the 2022 legislative elections.
The first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, which connects the two emblematic monuments of the holy city, the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganga ghats, was inaugurated on Monday by PM Modi. Later, while on a cruise ship, he witnessed Ganga’s spectacular “aarti”. Among those who accompanied Modi on the MV Vivekananda cruise were BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.
The Prime Minister will leave for the Umrah district of the city at 3:20 p.m. to attend a one-hour public rally. PM Modi will attend Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan’s 98th birthday celebrations at Swarved Temple in Umrah at 4.35pm. He could also visit the Swarved Mahamandir Dham, a large Vihangam yoga and meditation center in Varanasi.
The Prime Minister will arrive at the airport at 5:05 pm to depart for Delhi.
Hailing the resilience of India’s civilizational heritage here, Modi said on Monday that tyrants like Aurangzeb attempted to destroy Kashi but were relegated to the dark pages of history as the ancient city now wrote a new chapter of his glory. In a speech after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which renovated and expanded the temple premises, Modi said India was now emerging from the “inferiority” complex caused by centuries of slavery.
He claimed that the new Kashi Corridor will give a decisive direction to the country and lead it to a bright future. Arriving in the holy city, also his parliamentary constituency, Modi paid homage to the Kaal Bhairav temple, then plunged into the Ganges, from where he collected holy water for worship at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. In the evening, hours after the inauguration, he watched a spectacular Ganga aarti on the ghats, from a cruise ship that also carried the chief ministers of the state led by the BJP. Fireworks lit up the sky.
A new story is being created, he said in the speech which mentioned Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Muslim invader Salar Masud and British Governor General Warren Hastings. The sultanates rose and fell but Benaras stayed, he said. “The tyrants attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History bears witness to Aurangzeb’s atrocities, to his terror. He tried to change civilization with the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism.
“But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here, if an Aurangzeb comes, a Shivaji also rises, ”Modi said. The Prime Minister repeatedly sang the song of “Har Har Mahadev”, associated with Lord Shiva. “If a Salar Masud advances, warriors like Raja Suheldev make him realize the power of our unity,” he said. Residents of Varanasi forced Hastings to escape on elephant backs, he added.
“See how times are changing. Today, those who are synonymous with terror have been relegated to the dark pages of history as my Kashi moves forward and writes a new chapter in his glory, ”said the Prime Minister. Every time the city has taken a turn, the fate of the country has changed as well, he added. Many historians believe that Aurangzeb ordered the temple to be demolished to build a mosque. Modi also praised Rani Ahilyabai Holkar for rebuilding the temple and Sikh King Ranjit Singh for the gold plating of its domes. He said that the new Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex is not only a large building, but a symbol of India’s “Sanatan culture”, its antiquity and spiritual traditions.
Modi expressed his gratitude to the workers involved in the construction project, saying they had not even let the Covid pandemic stop them. In an interaction, he showered a group of them with flower petals.
Read all Recent news, recent news and Coronavirus news here.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/politics/pm-narendra-modi-news-updates-kashi-vishwanath-bjp-cm-up-elections-yogi-ayodhya-livenews-4551854.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]