Boris Johnson live news: Latest updates as PM faces biggest revolt of all time





Raab refuses to rule out stricter Covid measures before Christmas-.mp4 Boris Johnson faces the biggest rebellion of his tenure as more than 70 backbenchers threaten to defy the whip and vote against the government’s new Plan B measures to slow the spread of the omicron variant. It is also reported that up to 10 ministerial assistants could resign to oppose the checks, with up to four votes on the measures set to take place on Tuesday evening. The measures – including Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and other venues – are expected to pass the Commons with the backing of Labor, who support tighter controls. It comes as Downing Street staff have been warned not to destroy any relevant information regarding the alleged Christmas parties that took place last year. In an email seen by ITV News, staff were warned that any evidence of a criminal offense would be passed to the police, suspending the internal investigation at this stage. Additionally, staff were told they could be summoned within days to testify as part of the investigation. Key points Show last update



1639472967 Exclusive: North Shropshire by-election in a Conservative seat sure on the razor’s edge, says Liberal Democrat leader A crucial by-election in an ultra-secure Tory constituency is on the razor’s edge, according to Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who said mainstream Tory voters feel they are being taken for granted. Just three days before voters went to the polls in North Shropshire, Sir Ed appeared optimistic about his party’s prospects despite coming third with just 10% of the vote in 2019 and said there were some very good chances of winning if Labor and Green supporters voted tactically. After the Lib Dems’ previous surprise victory over the Tories in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections earlier this year, he said The independent: We’ve had some good by-election wins over the years, that would be off the scale. Our political correspondent, Ashley cowburn, has the full story below: Thomas kingsleyDecember 14, 2021 9:09 AM 1639472757 Dominic Raab says Tories’ Plan B fears are exaggerated as he takes on rebel MPs ahead of House of Commons vote Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab urged Tory rebels to support the government’s Plan B restrictions, arguing that Covid certification is not a big step or a slippery slope. Boris Johnson faces the biggest Commons revolt of his tenure as Prime Minister on Tuesday as MPs prepare to vote on Covid passes for large sites, the extension of mandatory masks and changes to the rules of self-isolation. At least 70 Tories are expected to rebel and vote against the government later today, with backbench MP Marcus Fysh comparing the health pass for nightclubs and major events to Nazi Germany. Our political correspondent Ashley cowburn has the full story below: Thomas kingsleyDecember 14, 2021 9:05 AM 1639472157 Comparing Covid passes to Nazi Germany grime, says Raab Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab criticized Conservative MP Marcus Fysh’s comparison of coronavirus health to the Nazi atrocities as crass. Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4s Today: I don’t like that kind of language and I don’t think it is appropriate. He said he wanted to play the issue not on individuals, but added: Actually, I don’t think comparing what we’re trying to achieve to an authoritarian or Nazi regime is entirely fair. I think a lot of people find it rude. Thomas kingsleyDecember 14, 2021 8:55 AM 1639471257 Boris Johnson faces biggest revolt to date against Plan B measures as Covid crossing rules must be tightened Boris Johnson faces biggest revolt in his post as prime minister from backbench Tories as MPs prepare to vote on Plan B measures, including Covid passes for the grown-ups sites, extension of mandatory masks and modifications of self-isolation rules. It comes after the prime minister warned the country it was facing a tidal wave of infections from the omicron variant, and pleaded with colleagues that the new rules were balanced and proportionate. But dozens of Tory MPs have indicated they will abstain or vote against proposals to introduce Covid passes in England, forcing the PM to rely on votes from Labor MPs in order to pass the measure in the Commons Tuesday. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock and political correspondent Ashley cowburn have the full story below: Thomas kingsleyDecember 14, 2021 8:40 AM 1639470657 Revision of the human rights law to facilitate the expulsion of asylum seekers who commit crimes A controversial overhaul of the Human Rights Act will make it easier to deport asylum seekers who claim the right to family life to stay in the UK. Offenders are expected to lose the ability to mount defense if found guilty of any felony punishable by imprisonment or any activity related to terrorism, as part of the long-awaited overhaul. Dominic Raab, the justice secretary who called the current protections nonsense, is determined to restrict judges’ ability to make decisions on a case-by-case basis. Our Deputy Political Editor, Rob merrick, has the full story below: Thomas kingsleyDecember 14, 2021 8:30 AM 1639469951 No 10 staff warned against destroying relevant information about alleged Christmas parties Downing Street staff have been ordered not to destroy any relevant information as an investigation into the illegal Christmas parties allegedly taking place at No 10 begins. As part of the internal investigation led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s senior private secretary, wrote to staff in Downing Street telling them to cooperate with the investigation, ITV News reported. Our journalist, Rory sullivan, has the full story below: Thomas kingsleyDecember 14, 2021 8:19 AM 1639469629 welcome Hello and welcome to The Independents Political Live Blog. Well bring you all the latest updates from Westminster. Thomas kingsleyDecember 14, 2021 8:13 AM

