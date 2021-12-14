The AlleyWatch Startup Daily Fundraising Report: 12/13/2021





Thirdweb, a code-free platform for Web3, has raised $ 5 million in venture capital from investors including Gary Vaynerchuk, Ryan Hoover, Shaan Puri, Imran Khan, Qiao Wang, Soona Amhaz, Greg Isenberg, Packy McCormick and Christian Angermayer. Thirdweb was founded by Steven Bartlett and Furqan Rydhan in 2021.

Polymer

$ 4 M – Seed

Polymer, a codeless data loss prevention platform for SaaS applications, has raised $ 4 million in seed funding from investors which include Indicator Ventures, Story Ventures, Green Egg Ventures, Motivate Venture Capital, Inspiration Ventures, Tensility Venture Partners, Maccabee Ventures and Studio Ventures. Founded by Yasir Ali and Usman Malik in 2020, Polymer has now raised a total of $ 6 million in reported equity.

