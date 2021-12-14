The photos of the PM night inspection in Varanasi with Yogi Adityanath after the solo show





PM Modi in Varanasi: In the photos tweeted by PM Modi, we could see the UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-led states until midnight Monday and carried out an overnight inspection in his constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh after a busy day in which he inaugurated the first phase of the mega Corridor of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. A series of tweets posted by Prime Minister Modi late last night featured Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his side as they toured the city. Inspection of the main development works in Kashi. We strive to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city. pic.twitter.com/Nw3JLnum3m Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 Photographs released by the Prime Minister showed Yogi Adityanath with him as they toured parts of the city and Banaras train station. Next stop at Banaras station. We strive to improve rail connectivity and ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 In the morning, it had been a largely solo affair for the prime minister, as footage showed him offering prayers to the Ganga and performing rituals at Kashi Vishwanath temple before launching the temple hallway. He also rained flowers on the construction workers involved in the project and then shared lunch with them. As the day’s events indicated that the Prime Minister would be the BJP’s main face for crucial Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year, the night’s photographs sent a message that Mr Adityanath would also be a key figure in the party’s campaign. The photographs also appeared to send a message that Mr Adityanath has the Prime Minister’s backing as the party plays its role as a “twin-engine government” as the polls approach. I just concluded a long meeting in Kashi with @ BJP4India Chief Ministers and Chief Deputy Ministers. pic.twitter.com/UCUsMndhwW Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 The BJP also showed unity through the events of Varanasi as all of its chief ministers from across the country reached the temple city for major events. The Prime Minister also held a review meeting with them. On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister will attend a program at a famous temple complex on the outskirts of Varanasi before returning to Delhi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/in-photos-from-pm-modis-night-stroll-in-varanasi-a-up-poll-message-2649803 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos