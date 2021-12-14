Imran Khan, Modi on a page against farmers: PPP





ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani People’s Party claimed yesterday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was on “one page” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi against farmers. “Imran Khan does to farmers what Modi did to Indian farmers,” said Shazia Marri, parliamentary secretary of the PPP. She said Imran Khan had promised before coming to power that he would “make the people cry”, and that promise was kept and the country’s farmers were crying. She said the farmers needed urea, “but urea is only available on the black market. Urea has become scarce across the country. The PPP leader said Imran Khan and Modi were on the same page against farmers and the disappearance of urea across the country was beyond comprehension. “The government ATMs (referring to loyalists) smuggle urea out of the country, the government should explain this, looking at the situation of the farmers, it looks like the government ATMs want to destroy the farmers in the expensive urea import cycle, ”she noted. Shazia Marri said that Imran Khan treated trainers in the country the same way Narendra Modi dealt with trainers in India and suddenly created an artificial shortage of urea and DAP fertilizer which was incomprehensible. Marri said Imran Khan’s government scheduled the export of the urea-based fertilizer and its repurchase at higher prices like wheat. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also following in Modi’s footsteps against the farmers. She further said that the government had started to prepare for the benefit of supporters’ wheat importers and that there was fear that such measures taken by Imran Khan’s government could lead to severe food shortages in the region. country. Marri said the PPP would highlight the foreign funding problem of Pakistan’s PTI Tehrik-e-Insaf. “They accuse other parties of hiding the funds while they themselves are involved in illegal foreign funding,” she said.

