COVID-19: Boris Johnson’s work from home has immediate impact on road traffic and public transport | UK News

COVID-19: Boris Johnson's work from home has immediate impact on road traffic and public transport
After people were urged to work from home to combat the “tidal wave” of Omicron cases – data showed government guidelines had an immediate impact on roads and public transport.
Commuters said they saw fewer people on roads and on buses and trains in England on Monday morning, with photos showing empty motorways, stations and cars empty.
it comes after Boris Johnson last week urged everyone to work from home if they can as of today and get their boosters with the aim of controlling the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19[female[feminine.
Figures released by location technology company TomTom revealed that the level of 8am traffic congestion in major cities across England has fallen sharply compared to the previous two Mondays.
Congestion levels in London have fallen from 72% on November 29 and 69% on December 6 to 60% today.
Birmingham has seen an even more dramatic drop in congestion levels, which fell from 87% on November 29 to 64% last Monday and 55% today.
Likewise, Manchester saw a 36% drop in congestion levels today (53%) compared to November 29 (89%).
And congestion levels in the seaside town of Brighton have also steadily declined, from 59% on November 29 to 55% on December 6 to 44% today.
Fast side-flow home test kits are sold out on government website
Use of subways and buses decreases in London
Transport for London (TfL) reported a drop in demand for tube and bus travel services on Monday morning.
About a million trips were made on the London Underground between the start of service and 10 a.m., a reduction of 18% from 1.22 million during the same period a week ago.
Bus use also fell 5%, from 1.21 million trips to 1.15 million during the same period.
A TfL spokesperson said: “The government’s decision to force people to work from home from today will naturally lead to a drop in traffic for TfL.
“We continue to assess the impact of this announcement on overall ridership levels and, crucially, our operating revenues which are highly dependent on fare revenues.”
The use of trains is decreasing
Network Rail said the number of people using 16 major stations in England and Scotland between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. this morning was down compared to last week.
He said the stations with the biggest week-to-week reductions were Cannon Street (38%), Leeds Central (35%), Waterloo (34%), Kings Cross (28%), Liverpool Street (26%) and Euston (25%), Reading (25%) and Bristol (25%).
Other stations that saw a drop in usage included Birmingham New Street (24%), Charing Cross (23%), Paddington (20%), Manchester Piccadilly (20%), Liverpool Lime Street (17%), Edinburgh Waverley (11%), Victoria (8%) and Glasgow Central (7%).
What commuters are saying
One Twitter user wrote: “I’m waiting on my bus to work and the roads are very quiet this morning.
“I think homework (counseling) has already started.”
Photos of a nearly empty Waterloo station were shared on Twitter by @lucitelu, with the caption: “The stations are quiet again. It’s Waterloo at 9:15 am.”
Someone else tweeted: “I’m in a flat hit in the middle of London and (the) roads are incredibly quiet now.”
Another Twitter user in the capital wrote: “Everything is extremely quiet again. Has the school vacation started? Or is everyone working from home? No one at the bus stop. No traffic . Nobody walks. Very weird for a Monday. “
More transport data
Several other cities saw a reduction in traffic congestion as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to TomTom.
• shell congestion levels fell by 71% on 29 november at 64% on December 6 and 57% on Monday
• Leeds – from 74% to 56% and 43%
• Leicester – from 98% to 60% and 51%
• Bristol – from 60% to 64%, but fell to 41%
• Liverpool – from 70% to 53%, but then up to 58%
