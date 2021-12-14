On the second day, the PM will chair a meeting with the chief ministers of 12 states





On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the newly built Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting major development works in Kashi with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image courtesy: @ narendramodi / Twitter

After inaugurating the first phase of the newly built Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Monday at a cost of around Rs 339 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his constituency of Varanasi for a two-day visit, will participate in a chiefs conclave ministers from 12 states led by the BJP today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the celebration of the 98th birthday of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at 3.30pm today. Providing details of his schedule, the prime minister’s office said Modi will attend a conclave of chief ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the deputy CMs of Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave would provide an opportunity to share best practices related to governance and is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of promoting team spirit in India, the PMO said. Chief ministers of all BJP-led states will make a presentation on good governance to Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning. Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. On the first day of his visit, he inaugurated Phase 1 of the newly built Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. After reaching Varanasi around 11 a.m. on Monday, the prime minister began his day by offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple. He then took a cruise ship from Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and also took a holy bath in the Ganges. Later, he inaugurates the ambitious project of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, had lunch with the workers involved in the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor. Later that day, the Prime Minister took a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat, where he was to participate in Ganga aarti. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister boarded Vivekanand Cruise. He was accompanied by Adityanath, other chief ministers, chief deputy ministers of states governed by the BJP, and key leaders of the BJP. pic.twitter.com/pPnkjmgzxa – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 The ghat was illuminated with several thousand earthen lamps, lights and flower arrangements. The Prime Minister also witnessed the “Ganga Aarti” on the banks of the Ganges. Next stop at Banaras station. We strive to improve rail connectivity and ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 Later, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with chief ministers and chief deputy ministers of the BJP which lasted six hours. After the meeting, he inspected the main development works in Varanasi and visited the Banaras station. With contributions from ANI Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

