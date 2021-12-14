Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Live stock updates: Among sectors, power, pharma, and oil and gas finished in the green while the auto, FMCG and PSU Bank indices finished in the red.

CLOSING BELL: Indices close in the red, Nifty above 17,300; power, pharmaceutical gain, automatic falls


New Trends

Elon Musk says Dogecoin is better for transactions than Bitcoin, explains why



Last namePriceChange% variation
Indiabulls Hsg264.154.551.75
ntpc126.350.550.44
Sbi488.550.750.15
Rec.136.85-0.05-0.04

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting