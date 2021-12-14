Donald Trump: texts to Mark Meadows urging president to quell Capitol riot revealed





Dozens of text messages sent to the White House show, among other things, Donald Trump’s own son, begging him to take urgent action.

The US Congressional committee investigating the Capitol Riot has revealed a series of desperate text messages that were sent to the White House during the violence, unsuccessfully urging then-President Donald Trump to intervene.

We still know relatively little about Mr. Trump’s actions during the January 6 riot, in which a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Joe’s electoral victory. Biden.

Rioters began fighting with law enforcement outside the Capitol at around 1:10 p.m. and broke through police lines an hour later, breaking into the building. Mr. Trump has not issued any statement urging them to leave before 4:17 p.m.

“I know your pain. I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was an overwhelming election and everyone knows it, especially on the other side. But you have to go home now. We must have peace, ”he said in this video message.

“Then go home. We love you. You are very special.

In the three hours between the start of the violence and this message, he posted two tweets urging his supporters to “stay peaceful”, but did not tell them to leave.

Beyond that, we know of no action taken by the President to calm the situation.

Today, the committee investigating the riot read text messages that were sent to Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, during the period in question.

Conservative media figures, members of Congress, Trump administration officials and one of Mr. Trump’s own children were among those begging the president to do something.

“He needs to condemn this shit ASAP.” The Capitol Police tweet is not enough, ”wrote Mr. Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr.

He was referring to a tweet posted at 2:38 pm, which read, “Please support our Capitol Police and law enforcement. They are really on the side of our country. Stay calm !”

Mr. Meadows replied to Donald Jr: “I’m pushing hard. I agree.”

According to the committee, Donald Jr. then sent text messages “over and over again” to “urge the president to act.”

“We need an oval (office) address. He has to lead now. He went too far and got out of hand, ”he said.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, one of the two Republican members of the nine-person committee, also read a series of texts by anonymous members of Congress.

“We are under siege here on Capitol Hill,” wrote one of those people.

“They violated the Capitol,” said another.

“Mark, the protesters are literally storming the Capitol. Break windows on doors. To rush. Is Trump going to say something? asked a third.

“There is an armed stalemate at the door of the House of the House,” said another.

“We are all helpless,” wrote a fifth person.

“POTUS must come out firmly and tell (the) protesters to disperse. Someone is going to be killed, “warned a sixth.

“Mark, he has to stop this. Now, ”said another.

“POTUS has to calm this shit down,” said another.

And one of them, in all caps, just said, “TELL THEM TO COME HOME.” “

Ms. Cheney argued that the texts left “no doubt” that “the White House knew exactly what was going on on Capitol Hill.”

Media figures have also written to Mr Meadows to give him urgent advice.

“Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home,” said Laura Ingraham, opinion broadcaster for Fox News.

“It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage.

His colleague Sean Hannity asked Mr. Meadows if Mr. Trump could “make a statement” and “ask people to leave the Capitol.”

“Please put it on TV.” Destroy everything you’ve accomplished, ”said morning show host Brian Kilmeade.

All of these texts came to light in a hearing to determine whether Mr. Meadows should be found guilty of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena issued by the committee.

Mr. Meadows initially agreed to cooperate and provided documentary evidence to the committee, before changing his mind. He invoked executive privilege in an attempt to justify his refusal to answer questions.

The committee rejected his claim for privilege. Today, its members unanimously recommended that he be charged with contempt.

“Mr. Meadows did not comply and justify a contempt finding because he totally refused to testify and refused to answer questions regarding clearly non-privileged information – information which he himself identified as non-privileged through its own production of documents, ”says the committee.

The House of Representatives will now vote on whether to support the criminal charges. The Federal Justice Department will ultimately decide whether to lay such charges, which could result in jail terms.

Another uncooperative witness, Mr. Trump’s former political adviser Steve Bannon, has already been charged.

“Mr. Meadows started off by doing the right thing: to cooperate. He handed over files that he did not try to hide behind an excuse, ”Jan. 6 committee chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, said today.

“But in an investigation like ours, this is only the first step. When the files raise questions – as they certainly do – you must come in and answer those questions.

“When it was time for him to follow the law, to come and testify on these matters, (Mr. Meadows) changed his mind and told us to pound the sand. He didn’t even introduce himself.

In a letter to the committee, Mr Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, claimed his client had made a “good faith claim of executive privilege.”

“Referral to a senior official in the Presidency would also be reckless as it would seriously undermine the institution of the Presidency,” Terwilliger said.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the matter tomorrow.

