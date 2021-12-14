Fox News texted Meadows urging Trump to act on January 6





Throughout the last administration, Fox News served as an unofficial channel for a president who was almost always tuned in, with on-air lobbyists ranging from the family of an accused war criminal to the former Prime Minister of Israel. But in the midst of the Capitol riot, the effort to contact Trump was even more direct than usual. According to texts read aloud by Republican Liz Cheney during a Monday night hearing of the House committee investigating the insurgency, several Fox News hosts texted the White House chief of staff , Mark Meadows, for Donald Trump to take action to stop the rioters.

Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home, Laura Ingraham texted Meadows. It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage. Sean Hannity asked if the President could make a statement and ask people to leave the Capitol and Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade said Trump supporters breaking into the building were destroying everything you had accomplished. Kilmeades solution? Please put it on TV. Another unofficial star of the network also texted Meadows: According to records obtained by the committee before the former chief of staff ceased to cooperate, Donald Trump Jr. also texted Meadows asking the president to condemn this shit ASAP. (Maybe her dad wasn’t responding to direct messages.)

Liz Cheney reads texts from Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade and Donald Trump Jr. urging former President Trump to act while he sat and did nothing for hours during the uprising pic.twitter. com / jkk7KhxF0s

– Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2021

Leaving aside the question of whether an on-air news agency talent advising the president is a conflict of interest, the texts raise some questions about the more disdainful coverage of the hosts of the insurgency. On her January 6 show, Laura Ingraham suggested that many members of the crowd might be Leftist agitators: I never saw the Trump rally attendees wearing helmets, black helmets, brown helmets, black backpacks, the uniforms you saw in some of those crowd shots. (There is little evidence for this claim, which has become a common rejection of violence on Capitol Hill.) That night, Kilmeade said: I do not know of Trump supporters who have ever used violence against me. knowledge in a great situation. And Monday night, shortly after the texts were read aloud by Rep. Cheney, Sean Hannity had Mark Meadows on his show for almost 10 minutes without ever mentioning the exchange.

Further messages to Meadows revealed on Monday how well the White House was aware of events on Capitol Hill on January 6. Cheney argued that these messages left no doubt that Meadows and Trump were aware of the intensity of the break-in on Capitol Hill. On Monday evening, the House special committee to investigate the January 6 attack also voted to recommend that Meadows be held on criminal contempt for defying a subpoena, with the measure being returned to the House as a whole tomorrow. .

