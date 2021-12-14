Punjab residents will receive health cards from January





By launching the Naya Pakistan Health Card initiative in Lahore, Prime Minister Khan says it will help improve healthcare by encouraging private investment

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Naya Pakistan Health Card initiative for residents of Punjab province, announcing that its rollout will begin in January and end at the end of March.

The initiative, which was implemented in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa earlier this year, can benefit families from free medical care, up to Rs. 1 million per year, from designated illnesses. Although it includes treatment and some tests, drugs are not included.

This is a watershed moment in Pakistan’s journey to become a welfare state, Khan said, adding that Rs. 440 billion had been allocated to the health insurance scheme for the first three years of the program. However, he stressed, the goal was not only to help citizens cope with crushing medical bills, but also to establish a viable healthcare system.

There is a shortage of doctors in these areas, but now the private sector will invest in building hospitals in the poorest areas because everyone can [pay for] treatment through health cards, he said, predicting that this would lead to the establishment of private hospitals in areas that currently only had public health facilities.

He stressed that this initiative would particularly help the poor, as it would help them to obtain health care for serious illnesses without going into debt. He said he experienced similar feelings of helplessness when his mother contracted cancer and there had been no dedicated hospital to treat him in Pakistan. I thought of a health insurance system at the time, he said, noting that this would particularly benefit employees and workers.

Khan also reiterated his government’s plans for the Ehsaas ration card program, aimed at combating the impact of inflation on the country’s poorest citizens. Those with incomes below Rs. 50,000 / month will receive the Ehsaas Card, which would allow them to get 30% off wheat flour, ghee and lentils at dedicated stores, he said. , adding that it was the government’s plan to help people overcome the impact of global inflation.

Earlier, Punjab’s Chief Minister Buzdar said at the ceremony that Naya Pakistan health cards had already been issued to Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal and would now be extended to the rest of the province.

