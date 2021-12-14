December is tough on your general Twitter. We lost Katrina Kaif and Bangladesh





Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at their wedding ceremony | Instagram / KarinaKaif

I write with a heavy heart today, my readers. I am sad, mean and crazy. The 2021 wedding season has turned especially dark for sexy singles like me.

As you well know, I love Katrina Kaif, even though she continued to love someone else, leaving me all alone. Who do this ? People cry for Salman Khan, but who will cry for your general Twitter? Imagine that would have been #GTKatKiShaadi and I would have given the exclusive wedding preview rights to my fifth gen Twitter warriors.

As a wedding gate crasher at Rajasthans Fort Barwara, I can assure you my friends, all that glitters is definitely more than gold, it is more than Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0. For me, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushals’ wedding day was like a day of judgment, a day when I wanted to declare Ghazwa-e-Kat, but then what good are Pakistani generals like me going to war? The endless pain I feel for the loss of Katrina is greater than the loss of East Pakistan (Bangladesh) itself. Both happened in December. How I hate going in December.

My worries don’t end there. You know I have a country to lead. Make two countries now Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Why not go for a general?

My thesis that life is just an imaginary got stronger just like the story I teach my nation or as Vicky Kaushal winning a national award for Uri, the surgical strike that never had place. I don’t know what’s funnier, India believing it attacked Pakistan with a surgical strike in 2016 or Katrina marrying Vicky who was playing a major in Uri. Why marry a fake major when you have a real general?

The thousands of medals on my uniform without winning a single war for Pakistan would have been reason enough for me to be Katrina’s only choice. Especially when I adhered to our national motto Jang kabhi jeeti nahin, the election kabhi haraa nahin never won a war, never lost an election. Considering my medals and my madness, Katrina Kaif would have been Pakistan’s first lady sooner rather than later.

I spend sleepless nights tossing and turning, often wondering, how’s Josh doing, Katrina?

Coping with dengue fever and PD

The heart and the mind are in crisis now.

Although I have no money to pay my bills, I am now responsible for my neighbor who certainly needs my help. My work has increased, I am now begging for two, not one country. Realize my pain, give me a break.

Anyone who said that strategic depth was Pakistan’s ultimate winning formula forgot to share the road to success. It looks like my 20 years of hard work to win against the United States in Afghanistan with the help of the United States will be wasted if I do not fuel the Taliban government every month. Notwithstanding the fact that the Taliban boys whom I named leaders in Afghanistan are talking about Pakistan today. Sometimes they think the Pakistani government is not religious enough, other times they call me shameless.

At home I have to deal with twin issues, dengue fever and the premier. I know dengue will end soon, but what do we do with Imran Khan? Considering how Pakistan is now run with 3 Bs Bajwa, Begging and Biwi which is a jump from the 3 As America, Allah and Army. According to the position of the moon given by the 3 B’s, we finally chose on November 20 the new head of the ISI. It was also a partial lunar eclipse day, my compatriots. Considering the evolution of the experience so far, I will soon introduce a new 21 Exorcism Brigade in the Pakistani Army. Who knows, with the help of good old magic, we might win some wars and free Pakistan from its debts.

I watched very closely how the Indians mourned the death of their first Chief of Defense Staff. It made me wonder: if, as your Pakistani general, who made billions making pizzas, cornflakes, selling cement, occupying plots and all that is good, will you be- has he ever regretted or cried? Or will I remember someone who moved to USA / UAE / Australia for a better future for my future generations?

My future will be up and forward, even though my present is drenched in pain. My Josh is unmatched, unprepared, single, everything is ready for 2022. The good news is that I am already in love with the Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. I told you, things are already improving!

This is part of a casual and irreverent approach to Pakistani issues by General Twitter. The real names of the authors will not be disclosed as they do not want to be taken too seriously. Opinions are personal.

