PM Modi and Yogi Undertake Midnight Inspection of Major Development Works in Varanasi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the main development works in Varanasi and said the government is striving to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred city. “Inspecting the main development works in Kashi. We are striving to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city,” PM Modi tweeted at 12:52 am Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the after midnight inspection. Prime Minister Modi was seen interacting with locals and greeting those who had turned up to greet him. Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting on Monday with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. “I have just concluded an in-depth meeting in Kashi with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the meeting, informed that the meeting lasted six hours until late Monday evening. “Thank you Narendra Modi ji for enlightening us with your words of wisdom and vision for a better India during the 6 hours of exhaustive and intense deliberation,” Sarma tweeted. Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, where he inaugurated Phase 1 of the new Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of approximately 339 crores Monday. On December 14, around 3:30 p.m. PM Modi will attend the 98th birthday celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir. The Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, from Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as deputy ministers from Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave will be an opportunity to share best practices in governance and is part of the Prime Minister’s vision to promote team spirit in India. Chief ministers of all BJP-led states will make a presentation on good governance to Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning. Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday. Chief ministers of BJP-led states are due to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for Ram Lalla’s darshan.

