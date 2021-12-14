Lindsay Hoyle furious as Boris Johnson is accused of snubbing the president in the back row of the Commons | Politics | News





Sir Lindsay has vowed to play “tough” with the government as he criticized the Prime Minister for not showing respect for the Commons. He said he was “really, really disappointed”. Mr Johnson first announced the acceleration of the vaccination program in a televised address last night rather than to MPs.

Last night at 8 p.m., a pre-recorded message from the Prime Minister was broadcast on television warning “that there is an Omicron tidal wave coming”. He promised the booster program would be stepped up to give every eligible UK adult a third injection by the end of the year, much faster than the previous target of late January. He said: “A fortnight ago I said we would offer every eligible adult a booster by the end of January. “Today, in light of this Omicron emergency, I am pushing this goal forward by a whole month.” READ MORE: Lindsay Hoyle in angry rant about Boris – “I care about your MPs!”

The announcement broke the parliamentary label that the Commons must first be informed of any changes in government policy. Sir Lindsay was told ahead of Mr Johnson’s announcement that there would be a televised speech, but this afternoon the President said he was “surprised” that Parliament’s subsequent speech was not also delivered by the Prime Minister. Ahead of Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s Covid update, Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: ‘Before calling the Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs, I want to express my disappointment, the Prime Minister is not here to make this statement. “May I say, last night when the Secretary of State called me to say that the Prime Minister felt the need to make the announcement to the country yesterday, I am surprised that he therefore did not judge opportune to come to this House to answer questions to announce it today. “I have to say I have respect for the Secretary of State for Health, but I am really, really disappointed that once again this House has become the second runner-up on the television news. “It’s not acceptable. If this is a game we’re going to play, we’ll have to play hardball.” DO NOT MISS :

Sir Lindsay’s intervention attacking Mr Johnson’s conduct is the latest in a long row between the two men over the need to show respect for Parliament. The president has been repeatedly enraged by the government making announcements in the media before telling MPs. He previously warned that he would find ways to frustrate ministers if they did not change their approach. After a series of media briefings in the run-up to budget, Sir Lindsay granted a series of urgent questions to opposition parties to force ministers to travel to the House of Commons to answer questions and thwart the parliamentary process .

After another clash with the government last week, the President warned Mr Johnson: ‘I expect the government to make sure it respects its own backbenchers – because I do. if he doesn’t. “ “I don’t want to fall out with the Prime Minister, but it’s not a good way to get Christmas cards between us because I take it and I find it very, very offensive,” he added. . “What I do not want is for statements to be made outside, I want this House to be respected.”

