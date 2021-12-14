Fox News hosts texted Meadows on Jan.6 saying Trump must recall rioters, House panel reveals





Three Fox News hosts texted then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the January 6 riot urging him to pressure former President Donald Trump to he is canceling out his crowd of supporters clashing with police on Capitol Hill, the Congressional committee investigating the attack revealed in recently published text messages.

Vice-chair of the panel, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Discussed in detail the texts of Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and Sean Hannity during a committee meeting where the panel put forward a measure referring Meadows to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress accuses his refusal to testify.

“Indeed, according to records, several Fox News hosts knew the president had to act immediately,” Jan. 6, Cheney said.

“Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home. It hurts us all. He’s destroying his legacy,” Ingraham wrote, Cheney said.

She then read a text which she said was from Kilmeade.

“Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you have accomplished,” he wrote.

“Can he make a statement asking people to leave the Capitol?” Hannity asked in a text.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meadows appeared on “Hannity” Monday night, but the two did not discuss the text message.

All three Fox News hosts backed Trump, and the correspondence offers new insight into how key allies in Trump’s orbit were urging him to take action as the violent events of January 6 unfolded.

“But hours went by without the president taking the necessary action,” Cheney said on Monday. “These non-privileged texts are further proof of President Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes.”

She added: “And Mr Meadows’ testimony will focus on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, by action or inaction, seek by corruption to obstruct or obstruct the official procedures of Congress to count electoral votes The testimony of Mark Meadows is necessary to inform our legislative judgments.

Other committee members read texts they said were sent to Meadows by lawmakers, who were not appointed on Monday night. Some texts are said to come from Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son.

We need an oval office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far. And got out of hand, Trump Jr. said in one of the texts read aloud.

The nine-member bipartisan committee voted unanimously Monday to advance a Meadows contempt referral to the entire House. The House is expected to take action on Tuesday. A majority vote would result in the Justice Department being asked to prosecute Meadows, a former member of the House.

The Justice Department acted on a similar House recommendation for former Trump aide Steve Bannon, who faces two criminal charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is expected to be tried in July.

