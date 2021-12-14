South Korea records deadliest day in pandemic





South Korea marked its deadliest day in the pandemic on Tuesday as a relentless, delta-driven spread stretched thin hospitals and left people to die while waiting for beds.

Health experts warn the country’s medical system is quickly approaching its limits and deaths could worsen if the government continues to be slow and hesitant to tighten social distancing.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 94 patients infected with the virus have died in the past 24 hours while a record 906 were in serious or critical condition.

The 5,567 new infections were the highest so far for a Tuesday – daily counts are typically smaller at the start of the week due to fewer weekend testing – indicating the virus has continued to gain momentum after the government moderately tightened social distancing last week.

Park Hyang, a senior health ministry official, said medical resources were rapidly running out in the densely populated capital of Seoul and neighboring metropolitan areas, where around 86% of intensive care units designated for Covid treatment -19 were already occupied.

More than 1,480 patients were still awaiting admission to hospitals or treatment centers. At least 17 patients died last week at home or in facilities while awaiting beds.

Authorities have forced hospitals to reserve more beds for Covid-19 patients and have worked to speed up the administration of booster injections by shortening the interval between the second and third injections from four or five months to three. months from this week.

As of Tuesday, more than 81% of a population of more than 51 million people were fully immunized, but only 13% received boosters.

Authorities may decide to tighten restrictions further this week, depending on the number of infections and hospitalizations, Park said in a briefing.

Experts say devastating wave from South Korea underscores the risk of putting economic concerns ahead of public health when the highly contagious delta variant has reduced vaccine effectiveness and most people are still waiting for their booster shots .

The country reported around 6,000 new cases a day last week, including three consecutive days of more than 7,000.

This was three times the 2,000 level in early November, when the government significantly relaxed social distancing rules in what officials have described as the first step towards restoring normalcy before the pandemic.

By allowing larger gatherings, longer indoor dining hours and a complete reopening of schools, officials predicted that improving immunization rates would wipe out hospitalizations and deaths even if the virus continued to spread.

But there has been an increase in hospital admissions among people in their 60s or older, who were not fully vaccinated, or whose immunities waned after being inoculated during the first phase of vaccine deployment, which started in February.

Even though infections have increased this month, the government has been reluctant to reimpose tighter restrictions, citing public weariness, and President Moon Jae-in has said the country will not “fall back into the past.”

Authorities waited until last week to modestly accentuate social distancing, banning private gatherings of seven or more people in the greater capital region and forcing adults to check their vaccination status to use restaurants and other indoor venues.

Health experts have called for tighter restrictions, such as working from home and expanding government financial support for small businesses to ensure social distancing is respected.

“What we absolutely need now is an urgent shutdown to allow our medical system to restore its ability to respond (to the virus),” a coalition of medical groups, including the Korean Society of infectious diseases, in a press release.

“We express our deep concern at the high risk of serious death if (the government) does not take tougher measures to reverse the crisis before it is too late.” (PA)

