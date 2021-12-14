The network of election lawyers making it harder for Americans to vote | voting rights in the United States





A powerful network of conservative election lawyers and groups linked to Donald Trump have spent millions of dollars promoting costly new election laws that many key battlefield states such as Georgia and Texas have enacted.

The moves have prompted election and voting watchdogs in America to warn against removing non-white voters in an attempt to give Republicans an advantage in the next election.

Lawyers and groups leading the self-proclaimed electoral integrity measures include figures who pushed Trump into baseless fraud allegations after the 2020 election. Key advocates include Cleta Mitchell of the Conservative Partnership; J Christian Adams of the Public Interest Legal Foundation; Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation; Jason Snead of the Honest Elections Project; and J Kenneth Blackwell of the America First Policy Institute.

These conservative outfits tout their goal of tackling major voter fraud, despite the fact that many courts, the vast majority of voting experts, and even former senior Trump officials, such as former Attorney General Bill Barr, have concluded that the 2020 elections proceeded without serious problems.

Watchdogs say tightening state election laws endangers the rights of black voters and other communities of color who historically support Democrats by creating new rules limiting postal voting and same-day registration, while imposing other voting restrictions.

Among election advocates and groups advocating for stricter election laws, Mitchell, a seasoned Conservative lawyer, is the most prominent and has garnered the most scrutiny. She took part in the Jan. 2 appeal where Trump pushed Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find around 11,780 votes to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory there. After details emerged of Mitchell’s role on the call, Foley & Lardner, where she had worked for almost 20 years, held an internal review and she resigned.

Cleta Mitchell, a seasoned Conservative lawyer, participated in the Jan. 2 phone call with Donald Trump to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State. Photography: Pablo Martnez Monsivis / AP

Trump’s Jan. 2 call also sparked a criminal investigation by the Georgias Fulton County District Attorney that could create problems for Mitchell, according to former prosecutors, and could fuel the committee’s scrutiny of the lawyer. of the House responsible for examining the attack on the Capitol on 6 January.

Mitchell, who reportedly raised $ 1 million to help fund a baseless audit of Arizona’s largest county that Trump aggressively pushed, sparked more controversy last month when she was appointed to a board advisory to the Federal Election Assistance Commission with the support of his close legal ally Adams including Mitchell Foundation chairs.

Using her perch at the CPI and another post with libertarian FreedomWorks who earlier this year announced a seven-state campaign to overhaul election laws led by Mitchell, the lawyer helped launch new state election measures and to block two bills from Congress, advancing John Lewis’ voting rights. Law and the Free Voting Act that Democrats have tried to enact to counter the tide of new state laws.

According to an October update from the Brennan Center for Justice, 19 states enacted 33 new laws this year, which will make it harder for Americans to vote.

To push for new state voting laws, Mitchell worked closely with some key groups quietly supporting new measures such as the American Legislative Exchange Council, a powerful and obscure group of state lawmakers who promote historically model bills where she was outside counsel.

At an Alec meeting on December 1 in California, Mitchell helped lead a secret process working group session devoted to changes to the Election and Voting Act and related issues that included several allies. leading law firms such as Adams and Von Spakovsky, according to Center for Media reports. and democracy, and documented.

The Adams Foundation, which in 2020 received about $ 300,000 from the Bradley Foundation whose board of directors includes Mitchell, has taken legal action to defend some of the tough new election laws in Texas and other states.

The main backers of the rights armada include a family foundation linked to billionaire Richard Uihlein, the Bradley Foundation and two black money giants, the Concord Fund and Donors Trust, according to public records.

Voting rights activists are protesting Texas lawmakers who are proposing new voting restrictions in May. Photograph: Mikala Compton / Reuters

Legal watchdogs raise serious concerns over new laws being promoted by the right-wing in many states such as Georgia and Texas, and note that the arguments for changing the voting rules appear to be fraught with contradictions.

During the 2021 legislative session, we saw anti-election organizations pushing cookie-cutter legislation restricting the right to vote in legislatures across the country, said Danielle Lang, senior director of human rights. vote at the non-partisan Campaign Legal Center.

The same language appeared state after state without taking into account the particular needs of states. For example, strict reductions in access to postal voting have been introduced in states that have had fully positive postal voting experiences in 2020, she added.

Such complaints have not deterred Mitchell’s legislative blitz with lawyers and allied groups nationwide to change election laws.

Mitchell declined to answer questions from the Guardian about her work on electoral law or the Georgia investigation, although in an interview earlier this year with the PA she bragged about loving legislatures and to work with lawmakers, and revealed that she spoke to Trump quite frequently, but provided no details.

Mitchell’s ties to Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, are also palpable, including after the election, as a frenzied and baseless campaign was underway to reverse Trump’s loss.

On December 30, according to the Washington Post magazine, Mitchell wrote to Meadows and offered to send some 1,800 pages of documents supposed to support allegations of electoral fraud.

Meadows, who also holds a senior position at the ICC, now faces contempt charges for refusing to testify before the House panel about the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill and previous efforts to prevent Biden to take up his duties.

Mitchell’s efforts to support Trump’s baseless case in the Jan. 2 appeal with Raffensperger could pose further headaches for the lawyer as the investigation by Fulton County prosecutors continues. During the call, Mitchell claimed to have evidence of voter fraud, but a prominent lawyer in Raffenspergers’ office responded that she was wrong and faulted her data.

You cannot participate in Trump’s efforts that day any more than make statements on the call, said Michael J Moore, a former U.S. lawyer in Georgia. That’s what Ms. Mitchell did. This behavior alone will be enough to attract the attention of prosecutors. Whether that’s enough to trap her in the trap, only the prosecutor and grand jury can answer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/14/us-election-lawyers-voting-rights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos