PM Modi visits eastern UP 6 times in 8 weeks: what is behind the increased concentration of Purvanchal in BJP?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. This is his sixth visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh, more commonly known as Purvanchal, in eight weeks. This shows that the Bharatiya Janata parties are more focused on eastern Uttar Pradesh, which is also the political territory of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On October 20, PM Modi inaugurated an international airport in Kushinagar. On October 25, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated nine medical schools in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

On November 16, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway, a mega-highway project connecting the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh with the central part of the state.

On December 7, Prime Minister Modi launched a number of development projects in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and a fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur.

Prime Minister Modi then inaugurated on December 11 the Saryu Canal project connecting the districts of Gonda, Bahraich and Balrampur in eastern Uttar Pradesh before embarking on his two-day visit to Varanasi for the Kashi Corridor project. Vishwanath Dham.

WHY EAST OF UTTAR PRADESH

Purvanchal is the key to the winner of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, likely February-March 2022. The BJP performed well in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017, winning 115 of the About 165 seats in 28 districts of the region.

While its dominance in Uttar Pradesh was hit in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections compared to the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP still won most of the seats. In terms of assembly coverage, the BJP suffered losses. The BJP led in 274 assembly segments in the 2019 polls. It won 315 seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

This explains why the BJP is focusing on eastern Uttar Pradesh to mobilize support ahead of parliamentary elections. The focus seems more precise given that there is a feeling the BJP could lose votes in western Uttar Pradesh, an area with around 100 assembly seats due to a protest by a year against the laws on agricultural reforms.

A POWER OF SAMAJWADI PARTY

However, it is not just the BJP that is focusing on eastern Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party (SP) covers territories in eastern Uttar Pradesh by forging links with smaller, caste-based parties.

SP chairman Akhilesh Yadav, who is considering a return to Uttar Pradesh as chief minister, has forged alliances with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj party (SBSP), Mahan Dal, Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) and the party Janwadi (socialist).

In fact, Akhilesh Yadav formed only one alliance outside of eastern Uttar Pradesh for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). He finalized an alliance with Mahan Dal in September 2020. It is a little-known party founded by former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Keshav Dev Maurya in 2008.

Mahan Dal has influence among the Maurya, Kushwaha, Shakya and Saini communities in eastern UP. The party claims to represent those communities which collectively make up about six percent of the population of Uttar Pradesh and which were previously considered the BSP’s vote bank. Congress linked with Mahan Dal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with little success.

RAJBHAR FACTOR

Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj party broke away from the BJP-led alliance to ally with the SP. Party with just four MPs in Uttar Pradesh, the SBSP leaving the alliance is seen as a setback for the BJP. The party claims to represent the Suheldev-Rajbhar community.

During his last visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the community in his speech at the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi on Monday. He said, if Aurangzeb comes here, a Shivaji also rises. If a Salar Masud settles here, courageous warriors like King Suheldev make him feel the power of our unity.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a statue of King Suheldev in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the central government issued a postage stamp depicting him and renaming a high-speed train the Suheldev Express.

MINOR BUT A POTENTIAL PROBLEM

Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) is a faction of Apna Dal (Sonelal) which is an ally of BJP. Apna Dal (Sonelal) is led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel while her mother Krishna Patel sided with the Samajwadi party in the UP elections.

The Janwadi (Socialist) Party is another little-known group founded by Dr Sanjay Singh Chauhan, which has considerable influence in eastern Uttar Pradeshs Padrauna and neighboring regions. In November, Akhilesh Yadav inaugurated a new Janwadi Party office in Lucknow. The party has some influence among Dalit voters and backward castes in Purvanchal.

INDUCTIONS IN SP

Gorakhpur BSP Brahmin leader Harishankar Tiwari and his son Vinay Shankar Tiwari, an MP, recently joined the SP, as did BJP Jai Chaubey, MP from Khalilabad recently. Another influential leader, Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar, both expelled from the BSP, joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav in Akbarpur.

The desertions of the BSP signal a loss of speed on its part, especially after a renewal-type performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Akhilesh Yadav seems to take advantage of this situation with these inductions to counter the pro-Muslim image of the SP and extend its base in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

IS BJP NERVOUS?

A shift in narrative that takes the SP away from its pro-Muslim image could negatively impact the BJP in the polls, as it lessens the possibility of a cross-polarization, which would have widened the gap between the BJP and the rest in the 2017 UP elections. .

Farmer unrest and the Covid-induced jobs crisis would this time work against the BJP. Another story circulating in Uttar Pradesh is that certain caste groups, including the Brahmins, are unhappy with BJP.

In this context, frequent visits to eastern Uttar Pradesh undertaken by Prime Minister Modi clearly indicate that the BJP is seeking to cover as much ground as possible in the region before the Election Commission announces the voting schedule.