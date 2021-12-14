Changing tides in the Middle East

Turkey and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) maintained warm economic, cultural and political ties until relations turned into deep animosity in 2010 over Ankara’s support for the Arab Spring and the government of the United Nations. Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo. Turkey supported the Islamist organization while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates opposed its rule. Wide endorsement of the pan-Islamic religious movement in Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and Syria was seen as a threat to the dynastic regime in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Qatar, another hereditary state, backed Mohamed Morsi before he was overthrown by the Egyptian military in 2013 and died in a spy trial in 2019.

The diplomatic crisis in Qatar, the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, the competition for influence in Sudan and the exchange of accusations aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause have further deteriorated relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Each of them wanted to rule the Muslim world. Ankara’s pursuit of an irredentist and neo-Ottoman ideology across the Middle East, Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus has widened the confidence gap. Nevertheless, Turkey and Saudi Arabia managed to find a consensus on Syria where they supported the opposition forces. Despite the differences over the Muslim Brotherhood, the United States – through one of the CIA’s most expensive covert programs, Timber Sycamore, in Syria – managed to field their regional rivals in 2013 and began providing lethal assistance. to 50 approved opposition factions. The operation, made up of representatives from America, France, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, took place as patrons supported their favorite groups. As a result, US policy in Syria failed and many CIA-supplied weapons ended up in Al Qaeda’s hands.

In March 2015, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed the Saudi-led mission in Yemen and criticized Iran for trying to dominate the region by following a sectarian agenda and backing the Houthi rebels, demanding that Tehran withdraws its forces from Yemen, Syria and Iraq. There is speculation that Ankara can still intervene in Sana’a affairs following demands to get into the fray by the Al-Islah Party – the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood that has apparently played an important role in calming tensions between the ‘Saudi Arabia and Turkey and whose cooperation in the conflict which Abu Dhabi has long opposed.

In December 2017, relations between Ankara and Abu Dhabi plunged to a new low after Erdogan, without naming the UAE foreign minister, called him a “brazen” nouveau riche after sharing a tweet denouncing the Ottoman leader, Fakhreddin Pasha, for stealing money and manuscripts from Medina in 1916. In turn, Abu Dhabi stressed that the Arab world “will not be ruled by Tehran or Ankara”.

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey disagree on several fronts in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa. Last year, the feuds turned into bitter diplomatic bickering after Abu Dhabi indicted Ankara for meddling in Libya, and Turkey claimed the UAE was helping al-Shabab militants in Somalia while Egypt “was trying to destabilize the whole region”.

Erdogan, who has threatened to suspend diplomatic relations with the Emirates to normalize relations with Israel, appears to be following the UAE’s line as he recently agreed to downplay “differences of opinion” and pointed to a relationship ” mutually beneficial ”with Tel Aviv in a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog. The constant de-prioritization of the United States, its reduced engagement and its gradual withdrawal from the greater Middle East which began under Obama, adopted by Trump and followed by Biden to focus on a theater of strategic importance – namely Asia – Pacific – propelled countries to a larger regional region. reconciliation. The blockade of Qatar by the Arab quartet – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt – which demanded that Doha degrade diplomatic relations with Tehran and close a Turkish military base on Qatari soil has been withdrawn and diplomatic relations have been reinstated in January. After lifting the embargo, Abu Dhabi said it had “no quarrels” and expressed its willingness to bury the hatchet with Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu replied in the affirmative and said contacts between Ankara and Cairo had been reestablished since the two regional powers clashed and broke off in 2013. Tensions have eased. between Egypt and Turkey after the Turkish government banned three TV channels linked to the Muslim Brotherhood in the country from criticizing Cairo.

In a blatant move, Erdogan circumvented diplomatic protocol and personally received UAE national security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayedon on August 18. The “historic and positive” meeting, focused on cooperation and economic partnership, was a carpe diem moment for Ankara which helped an increasingly isolated Turkey to recalibrate relations with the Emirates, Egypt and Arabia. Arabia to launch a charm offensive to curry favor with Abu Dhabi for “serious” investments.

A rare phone call between Erdogan and the de facto UAE ruler Mohammed bin Zayed on August 31 paved the way for a new, broader regional reconciliation. Abu Dhabi also took advantage of the detente as it seeks to consolidate collaboration in the Middle East as part of Washington’s constant withdrawal from the region.

The cost of the bitter Turkey-UAE rivalry – which fueled the conflict in Libya, strained their relations with the Muslim Brotherhood and their allies in Syria and Tunisia, and pushed them to fight for influence in Somalia – is particularly high for Ankara where stubbornly high inflation has hit 19% forcing the central bank to sell $ 128 billion in foreign exchange reserves to support the plummeting lira.

The establishment of a 10 billion dollar fund by the United Arab Emirates in Turkey and cooperation agreements between the two countries would shift the trend from conflicts to economic problems. The backbone of the economy and possible trade deals are expected to support the pound, which has lost 45% of its value this year, and set the tone for other countries to follow and contribute to stability and growth. of the region.

UAE tries to curb rivalries with Turkey and Iran as Gulf state focuses on post-pandemic economy after US withdrawal from Afghanistan provided a “very disturbing test” on the opaque US commitment.

After Abu Dhabi said it would take steps to defuse tensions with Tehran, bilateral divisions took a back seat when Iranian officials visited the United Arab Emirates as the two sides agreed to work for the regional stability and prosperity. In a final diplomatic opening, the UAE’s top diplomat reached Damascus and trusted Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad. Meanwhile, Erdogan wants to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia and use “close cooperation” for regional peace, stability and prosperity. Although expressing strong reservations about the resumption of talks on the Iran nuclear deal, Riyadh intends to continue negotiations with Tehran.

Washington’s allies in the Arabian Peninsula have expressed their “anguish” to the Biden administration over the waning US engagement in the region. The snub of the American president in the greater Middle East during the “Summit for Democracy” further reinforces his belated interest in the region and would accelerate this new localized framework of cooperation and a wider regional rapprochement.

