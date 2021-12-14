How Narendra Modis Kashi movement will help India break free from liberal left awakening

Nehrus India missed the opportunity at Somnath in the 1950s. Not Modis India, which is very much alive in its history. The oldest and timeless city in the world is ready to guide the new India

In 1993, in an interview with Dileep Padgaonkar, Sir VS Naipaul refused to see the Ram temple movement in Ayodhya simply as a reaction to the rise of Islamic fundamentalism and the Congress hanging out with Muslim fanatics in the name of secularism. which, according to sociologist TN Madan, is the dream of a minority which wants to shape the majority in its own image and which stigmatizes the majority as primarily oriented.

Naipaul, on the contrary, saw the Ram temple movement as a new historic awakening. He said: Today it seems to me that the Indians are becoming aware of their history … (the invaders) were conquering, they were subjugating. And they were in a country where people never understood that … It’s only now that people are starting to understand that there has been great vandalism from India.

The restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modis on December 13, 2021 must also be seen in this broader civilizational perspective and framework. A city that Mark Twain thought was older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend, is in ruins. Faced with one cataclysmic attack after another from Muslim invaders like Mohammed Ghori and Aurangzeb Alamgir, the town of Kashi has found itself in perpetual ruins. So much so that the ruins have become the city and the city, ruins.

After Kashi witnessed his last famous Islamist vandalism in Aurangzeb, Ahilyabai Holkar, the enlightened Marathi queen of Indore, showed up to rebuild the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, and Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab decided to cover the golden temple crown. Yet the city continued to find amnesic solace amid an agonizing filth and mess, to use a Naipaulian expression ofA zone of darkness.

In 1928, Mahatma Gandhi was deeply saddened to see how the approach to one of the holiest sites in Hinduism was through a narrow and dirty alley, swarming with flies and overflowing gutters. Almost a century later, Narendra Modi would not have felt any different when he decided to contest the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha in this ancient and timeless city. But unlike others, he chose to act. And within a few years, he managed to recast this ancient city into a new modern avatar.

A process that began with the Ayodhya movement in the 1980s now seems to have taken on a more defined character in Kashi. (Sadly, Indian civilization missed an opportunity to wake up in the 1950s when then-President Rajendra Prasad called for the major renovation of the Somnath temple, but India was then in the grip of the Nehruvianism and the charm of left-wing liberalism (not yet broken.) long way to go before Indians can become fully aware of their history.

Indian history, after all, is still the story of foreign invaders. The history of India jumps from one invasion to another, and if there are no real invasions, a few have been invented, the so-called Aryan invasion theory is one. good example. When our eminent historians failed to find a single piece of evidence to support their hypothesis, they quietly changed the term Aryan invasion to Aryan migration!

By pursuing the methodology perhaps, perhaps, probably above all therefore a term used by Arun Shourie in his bookEminent historians: their technology, their line, their fraud explain the process of first making a great historical claim with a maybe and at the end using the same maybe claim to get to the phase therefore of an argument that our historians inherently get the end result they want .

The most blatant form of historical distortion and denial, however, is seen in medieval times when a Muslim ruler who never hesitates to wear his religion on his sleeve and whose main motivation has apparently been to wage a jihad against the infidels of Hindustan, is humanized, secularized and sanitized beyond recognition. What Will Durant considered to be probably the bloodiest story in history has been projected by our historians as the flowering of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.

And when it was difficult to completely clean up the actions of some leaders like Mahmud de Ghazni and Aurangzeb, a secular reason had to be invented for such attacks. So Mahmud did not attack Somnath for religious reasons if the legends were to be believed, the temple was ravaged 17 times between 1000 and 1025 AD, he did so for the immense wealth parked in the temple .

If that wasn’t enough, Romila Thapar, in her bookSomnatha: the multiple voices of a story,refers to an ancient Arab goddess, Manat, claiming that Somnath could be a bastard of the Arab su-manat. Manat was one of the goddesses whom the Prophet Muhammad said could be worshiped, but then recanted, saying the claim was influenced by Satan. These lines became known as the Satanic Verses and were later deleted from theKoran.

The eminent historian also cites a few traditions to say that the image of Manat was hidden in Kathiawad to be kept in a country where idol worship was considered normal. So when Mahmud attacked Somnath, he was not desecrating a Hindu temple; he was aiming for a place that offered a sanctuary to a pre-Islamic Arab goddess!

However, no one is more ardently defended, sanitized, humanized, and even secularized than Aurangzeb, the man who ultimately demolished Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The latest liberal and secular torchbearer appears to be Audrey Truschke, associate professor at Rutgers University, who in her 2017 book on Aurangzeb argues that haters, murderers and Hindu fanatics are just a handful of the caricatures moderns of the Mughal emperor.

In an apparent attempt to bring out the unspeakable side of Aurangzeb, Truschke points out how detractors trumpet that Aurangzeb destroyed some temples without acknowledging that he also issued numerous orders protecting Hindu temples and granted allowances to the Brahmins. They denounce that he restricted the celebration of Holi without mentioning that he also suppressed the festivities of Muharram and Eid.

Unfortunately, for her, the Mughal court chroniclers never intended to be politically correct. They spoke with glee about the acts of violence and destruction in Aurangzeb. Because, it never occurred to them that they were doing anything wrong; they were just pious Muslims. Even Truschkes’ argument that Aurangzeb was secular because he employed large numbers of Hindus in his bureaucracy, is as ludicrous as calling Britons pro-Indian simply because 98% of the titles he gave in Rai Sahib, Rai Bahadur, et al were conferred on Indians! It was more of a practical policy. Aurangzeb wanted to expand his empire to all corners of the subcontinent and nothing gave him more impetus than the idea of ​​one Hindu facing off against another Hindu. Because, whoever loses his victory over Islam!

If one reads Truschke with his fellow historians, the picture becomes complete. For example, Professor KN Panikkar believes that the destruction of the Kashi Vishwanath temple had political motives, as he speaks of a link between the Sufi rebels and the pundits of the temple. According to him, it was mainly to break this bond that Aurangzeb ordered an action against the temple.

Satish Chandra makes him come across as a good man, with a great moral compass and a sense of austerity, and who in some way fell victim to circumstances. In his book NCERT Class XI, which has now been canceled, he writes: In the 11eyear of his reign (1669), Aurangzeb took a number of measures which were puritanical but many of which were really of an economic and social character and against the superstitious beliefs of many other regulations of a similar nature, some of a moral character and of others to instill a sense of austerity, were issued. He also says that the temples were targeted because he believed that they acted as centers for the propagation of subversive ideas, and that the destruction of these temples was politically motivated.

So the process is clear and simple: refuse all coercion, violence, murders in medieval times, disinfect them as much as you can, and where you cannot face hard evidence, blame the circumstances and the victims themselves!

There is another often used Marxist modus operandi: if you can’t win against your ideological opponents, pretend they don’t exist. And if you can’t blame them, resort to name calling. The likes of Sita Ram Goel and Ram Swarup were the victims of the first round of Marxist warfare; Vikram Sampath is the latest victim of the Second Methodology as he comes face to face with the left-wing liberal academic cabal with nearly a dozen articles suddenly out of nowhere to slander his college degrees!

If the movement of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marked the beginning of a new historical awakening in India, the movement of the PM Modis Shiva temple in Kashi symbolizes the crystallization of this awakening. Like caste Hindus, Kashi and its famous Vishwanath temple fell victim to the obsolete politico-intellectual order where secular fundamentalism and Islamist secularism seem to be a normal phenomenon; where the victims and the victors are often the same; where desecrated temples are forced to share space with mosques; and, where one finds great comfort in being in dirt and disorder.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the renovated Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Complex and Corridor marks a new civilizational journey for the country. This will help India break free from liberal left wokism. Nehrus India missed the opportunity at Somnath in the 1950s. Not Modis India, which is very much alive in its history. The oldest and timeless city in the world is ready to lead the new India.

